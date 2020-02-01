ELWOOD— Pendleton Heights junior Jared Brown was missing from action for the better part of January, and unbeaten Alexandria sophomore Max Naselroad is missing from the state wrestling rankings.
Both impressed Saturday at the Elwood sectional, as they began their quests for berths in the state meet in dominant fashion.
PH’s team wasn’t exactly free from trouble, but it was plenty good enough to take the program’s 27th sectional title, with 201 points and five individual champions.
Brown became a three-time sectional king after a 17-1 technical fall over Hamilton Heights’ Devonte Henson in the 132-pound final. This was the first day of matches for Brown (24-1) since sustaining a concussion in a Jan. 8 meet against Mount Vernon.
“It was super good,” Brown said. “I had a hard time in practice and I put a lot of time in practice to come back. I figured it would be better to take (time) off to let my brain heal and come back for the sectional.”
Brown was ninth in the state by Indianamat.com at the time of his injury, and is 16th in the final ranking of the season.
“We knew it was going to be a little rough for him, but as the day went on, he felt comfortable,” PH coach Dave Cloud said. “By the end of the day, he was back where he was.”
The best the 29-0 Naselroad could do in Indianamat’s mind was eighth in the New Castle semistate rankings at 138, but he more than proved himself Saturday.
Naselroad pinned all three of his foes and capped off his day with a fall in 3:17 over Noblesville’s Cesar Sierra to earn a second straight sectional crown (Naselroad won at 132 last year).
“When I saw that I was ranked eighth in the semistate, out of (32) wrestlers in the state, I was excited,” Naselroad said. “I think I wrestled very well today and hopefully I can wrestle well again next week and maybe get to the state meet.”
PH overcame what Cloud said was a less-than-ideal early portion of the card and came away 5-1 in finals, as well as with two other qualifiers for next Saturday’s regional the Arabians will host.
“Some of those kids were disappointed and it’s always hard to go out of a tough match and turn around and come back 45 minutes later and wrestle hard,” Cloud said. “Third place matters, but sometimes it’s hard for a teenager to think that way.”
The Arabians had two come-from-behind wins, sophomore Ethan Childers (16-7) with a late reversal to beat Frankton’s Braydon Slayton 3-2 at 152, then senior 170-pounder Zach Sanford (21-15) in a see-saw match with Anderson’s Israel Dates that ended 13-8.
Senior Justin Stephens (20-5) pinned Frankton’s Garrett Martin in 1:19 at 220 for a second sectional crown, and state sixth-ranked Cade Campbell (32-2), also a senior, needed just 64 seconds to stop Alexandria’s Daniel Snyder at 285.
In the 182 final, Colin Gillespie fell 3-2 to Kolton Myers of Hamilton Heights. The Arabians’ other regional qualifiers were Gator Bynum (third at 145) and Elijah Creel (fourth at 113).
“We talked to the kids about relaxing and going out and getting the job done,” Cloud said. “It’s your job to go out and score points for your team. They did a much better job in the last round of consolations and the last round overall.”
Anderson placed sixth with 126.5 points, but the Indians had three victors in the first four finals, including senior Willie Dennison with his third sectional title.
Junior Romello Williams (27-2) bested Isaiah Rodriguez of Hamilton Heights 7-1 at 106. At 120, it was sophomore Andrew Dietz (23-3) 4-1 win over Tipton’s Eli McGuire, and at 126, Dennison (30-1) scored a 17-1 major decision over Frankton’s Clayton Slayton.
The Indians’ KJ Williams (third at 132) and Christian Chavez (fourth at 138) also earned regional berths.
Frankton’s 164 points were good for third, two behind Noblesville, The Eagles were led by junior 113-pounder Huston Elliingwood (21-5), who outpointed Elwood’s Jayden Reese 8-2.
Also advancing for Frankton were 195-pound runner-up Julian Martinez, along with Seth Lawson (third at 138), Tommy VanHoover (fourth at 120) and Caleb Gardner (fourth at 182).
Elwood junior 195-pounder Chase Lovell (30-3) won a title with three falls, the last one over Martinez at 2:36. The Panthers trailed the 10-team field with 56 points.
Alexandria (fifth at 132) had third placings from Isaiah Fye at 106, Logan Flowers at 120 and Brancen Combs at 160, and a fourth from Xavier Fye at 145.
Lapel was ninth with 63 points. The Bulldogs’ Alan Buzan (113) and Kyle Shelton (152) both were third.
Reigning 195-pound state champion senior Silas Allred of Shenandoah scored two falls, the first in seven seconds, at the Tri sectional. Allred (28-0) is No. 4 in the nation by one ranking service.
Also moving on to the Richmond regional for the Raiders (sixth with 113 points) are Noah Barbosa (second at 182), and third-place wrestlers Elijah Wuestefeld (138), Kyle Rice (145) and Cole Hughes (170).
Daleville junior TJ Fritz (21-8) won at 106 at the Delta sectional and is one of seven Broncos who made it to the Jay County regional.
Runners-up for Daleville were Dawson Brooks (113), Brandon Kinnick (120), Julius Gerencser (132) and Camryn Comer (182). Jackson Ingenito was 3rd at 170 and Reid King 4th at 285. The Broncos placed fourth, with 134 points.
Madison-Grant was ninth in the Oak Hill sectional, with 57 points. Dannion Barton placed fourth at 132 and advanced to the Peru regional.
