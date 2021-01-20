FRANKTON — In the final regular-season match for the visitors and the penultimate dual for the home team, the Pendleton Heights wrestling team rolled into the Eagles Nest and defeated Frankton 49-16.
The Arabians won seven matches by fall — including six consecutively — to dominate the final scoreboard, but Frankton won in the final match of the meet between two premiere Madison County wrestlers that could be a prelude to next week’s sectional at Elwood.
PH had already mounted a 49-13 advantage when the 138-pound match was staged as a wrap-up to the competition featuring two-time state-qualifier Jared Brown for the Arabians against 2020 semistate participant Seth Lawson for Frankton.
The two battled through a scoreless first period and were still tied at 2-2 heading to the third and final stanza. There, Lawson broke the deadlock with an escape and later scored a takedown and near fall to record an 8-2 win over Brown, a competitor he has faced numerous times.
“It’s definitely something I’m proud of, especially on senior night in front of friends and family,” Lawson said. “Jared is a great wrestler, always has been. He’s been through some bumps this season, but credit to him, he always bounces back.”
Both wrestlers won their conference championships recently, with Brown doing so after returning from an injury. PH coach Dave Cloud said Brown will need to be in better condition for the postseason but gave all the credit for the win to Lawson.
“You can’t take anything away from Seth Lawson. He’s an outstanding wrestler,” Cloud said. “And, obviously, he’s a great kid. Those guys have been wrestling each other — I don’t know how long — probably since middle school. It’ll be a great championship match at sectional between those two.”
Frankton coach Courtney Duncan added this win, coupled with his first career Central Indiana Conference title over a ranked wrestler from Oak Hill, set a good foundation for postseason confidence for Lawson.
“It’s definitely a big confidence booster,” Duncan said. “I tell him and our whole entire team that rankings don’t mean anything. They’re just a number by the name. Just go out and wrestle and wrestle until the last whistle blows. Seth is wrestling on all cylinders right now.”
The Arabians started the match strong as Jaiden Tong won a 5-1 decision over Luke Harrison in the 145-pound match. PH then reeled off six straight wins by fall to build a 39-0 lead as Ethan Childers (152), Gator Bynum (160), T.J. Swinford (170), Dresden Roberts (182), Colin Gillespie (195) and Eli Libler (220) pinned their Frankton foes. Only Swinford’s win over Amos Gibbons and Bynum’s win over Corbin Alexander lasted into the second period.
Hunter Branham finally ended the streak for Frankton in the heavyweight division, scoring a 4-0 decision over Sam Mossoney.
Elijah Creel scored a first-period fall for PH over Blake Duncan at 113 pounds before Huston Ellingwood of Frankton won a 13-5 major decision over Jay Covington at 120 pounds.
In another matchup of strong area wrestlers, Blake Nicholson of PH defeated Tommy VanHoover of Frankton in a 9-0 major decision.
Frankton’s Kelby LaPierre won the only forfeit of the meet at 132 pounds while the 106-pound class was not contested.
While Frankton visits Eastern on Wednesday, both Cloud and Duncan will focus on making sure their teams avoid quarantine and are healthy for the postseason — where both squads are hoping for multiple deep tournament runs.
“I tell them every day, ‘I know your friends want to go and do stuff,’” Cloud said. “But how do you look at your teammates if you go out to a party or go bowling and get exposed, then your teammates are out?”
“We tell them every day to make good decisions,” Duncan said. “Obviously, we’re around our teammates every single day and our coaches, but don’t go out and do something silly over the weekend and get yourself sick.”
Both teams will compete at the Elwood sectional on Jan. 30.
