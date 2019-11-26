ANDERSON — It was a historic night at Anderson High School in more ways than one as Pendleton Heights visited the Tipi in the boys basketball season opener for both teams.
With the capacity crowd on its feet prior to the opening tip, AHS honored the late Phil Buck, who roamed these sidelines for many years as the great head coach of Madison Heights, by naming the court in his honor.
Then a member of the visiting team stepped onto Phil Buck Court and stole the show.
Arabians senior Tristan Ross scored 18 points and broke a nearly 30-year-old school record with 27 rebounds as PH held off the Tribe 66-59 Tuesday night.
Ross was a force on the glass all night as the Arabians won the rebounding battle 50-38. He struggled to get his shots to fall in the first half, connecting on just 2 of 12 field goals. But he was the difference in the second half as he made 6 of 7 attempts, most shots coming off offensive rebounds.
“Once he settled down, he made plays, and I knew he would,” PH coach Kevin Bates said. “He played phenomenally with 27 rebounds, but the way he controlled the paint defensively and to not get in foul trouble.”
The Indians, led by sophomore Dayveon Turner’s 16 points off the bench, led the entire first half. A rebound basket by freshman Latrell White gave Anderson its biggest lead at 25-16 in the second quarter.
But an early third-quarter 3 by junior Davrick Black pulled PH within one at 37-36 before Ross drove for two points that gave the Arabians their first lead at 44-42, and they were never headed afterward.
Ross said it was a matter of maintaining his composure after a tough first half offensively.
“Coach did a great job of settling me down,” Ross said. “He told me to keep working. I just stayed with it, and I’ve always been a big believer of ‘keep shooting,’ and they started to fall.”
A Ross rebound basket, a pair of Zion Cook free throws and three from sophomore Jamison Dunham, who scored 16, paced the Arabians to a six-point lead late in the third.
That lead swelled to 10 as Ross, Cook and Kamden Earley each scored on baskets to open the fourth quarter for a 59-49 lead.
The Tribe could get no closer than five the rest of the way.
“I think it was great,” Ross said of the opening-night matchup. “Our schedule has always been tough, and we’ve always played big teams and athletic teams. We’re a little undersized this year, but even our younger and smaller kids did a good job of team rebounding tonight.”
Senior Joseph Jones added 10 points and five rebounds for the Indians, and Black scored 15 for the Arabians.
Prior to the varsity game, the court where Buck won so many games as coach of Madison Heights was renamed in his honor. Buck coached the Pirates to nine sectional championships and was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1983. Buck passed away Aug. 16.
The Arabians held off a late Indians rally for a 53-48 win in the junior varsity game. Junior Evan John scored 17 for PH to lead all scorers while junior Terrion Walker and freshman Jalen Murphy scored 11 points each for the Indians.
Anderson travels to Lapel on Friday, and the Arabians visit Westfield next Tuesday.
