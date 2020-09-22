PENDLETON — While both Pendleton Heights cross country teams extended their impressive streaks of dominance at the Madison County championship, a pair of runners crossed the John Rhoades Course finish line with their first individual county titles Tuesday.
The Arabians’ girls swept the top six spots and put seven runners on the all-county squad in rolling to their 13th consecutive team title while junior Katie Jones denied classmate Laney Ricker a third straight win. Jones did so in impressive fashion, beating Ricker to the finish line by 58 seconds after the duo ran together for the first three-fourths of the race.
“I tried to pace myself on the first mile. I didn’t want to go out too fast,” Jones said. “For some reason this year, the second or third mile I’ve been picking it up, and that was my strategy for this race.”
PH coach Melissa Hagerman believes Jones may just be getting started and could push herself even harder, especially early in races.
“Katie’s going to get a little riskier. I’d like to see her get a little riskier in the beginning and take off, and Laney will go with her,” Hagerman said.
The Arabians scored 15 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Alexandria’s 68, Frankton’s 70 and Lapel’s 89 points.
Sophomore Noah Price of Liberty Christian was the top boys runner, holding off Elwood sophomore Jayden Reese by 17 seconds. Senior Sean Roan was right on Reese’s heels for third — the first of five Arabians to place in the top 10 as PH won its eighth championship in a row.
The Arabians’ effort was hampered by an injury to Avry Carpenter, who had been running with Price throughout the race. PH coach Alan Holden said Carpenter — who has been hindered by injury problems during his career — was alert and recovering.
Price’s win was the first Madison County championship for the Lions since the 2015 boys basketball tournament. He was excited about the victory and credited Carpenter for running a strong race.
“I’m ecstatic. It’s awesome,” Price said. “Congratulations to all the guys. They all did really well. Honestly, I wouldn’t have run as good a time if Ace (Carpenter) hadn’t been pushing me throughout the race.”
“Just being a champion for him is something we’ve worked on since the first day I met him,” LC coach Max Wuethrich said. “For everyone, but especially for him, I don’t take it season by season. It’s his whole career I want to work on to see him hit his peak at the last race.”
While the distance in both races between first and second was considerable, there were close races happening behind the winners.
In a duel between a pair of freshmen for the final girls all-county spot, Abby Davidson of PH held off Lapel’s Hannah Combs by three seconds.
And while Reese clipped Roan by 0.7 of a second, the distance was just .06 of a second between seventh and eighth place in the boys race as sophomore Andrew Blake overtook his PH teammate Will Coggins at the finish line. Frankton senior Bradley Lawrence placed ninth, just .04 of a second ahead of Anderson Prep senior Dixon Minton.
The Arabians placed seven runners on the girls all-county team — Jones, Ricker, Berkeley Lord (third), Olivia Welpott (fourth), Catherine Dudley (fifth), Ella Dixon (sixth) and Davidson, while Alexandria’s Reanna Stinson was the top non-Arabians runner in seventh, and her teammate Lilly Thomas (ninth) and Frankton’s Caitlin Cole (eighth) also earned all-county status.
The five Arabians to make the boys all-county team were Roan, Andrew Alderman (fifth), Kyle Drinkut (sixth), Blake and Coggins. They were joined by Price, Reese, Frankton freshman Hunter Smith (fourth), Lawrence and Minton.
Despite the loss of Carpenter, the PH boys scored 29 points to claim the title, well ahead of Frankton with 60 points. Elwood was third, followed by Anderson, Alexandria, Liberty Christian and Lapel.
