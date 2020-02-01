PENDLETON -- Right from the start, the matchup between Pendleton Heights and Pike was a battle from beyond the arc.
The Arabians ended up losing this battle to the Red Devils 91-79 on Saturday night.
“I thought we fought, and I thought we played hard,” Pendleton Heights coach Kevin Bates said. “I am very proud of the effort they gave tonight.”
Play opened up with Pike senior Davion Bailey hitting two straight 3s in the first 30 seconds. From then on, the game revolved around the perimeter.
Pendleton Heights finished 14-of-27 from 3-point range. Leading the charge was sophomore Jamison Dunham, who went 9-for-10 from deep. Especially in the second half, the Arabians looked to Dunham to hit the deep ball. This included a four-point play late in the game.
“I played pretty well,” Dunham said. “I haven’t been shooting really well over the past few games, so it feels pretty good.”
As one of the few underclassmen, Dunham put the shooting on his shoulders, especially late. He became the go-to target for the Arabians offense.
“When you are trying to pull off an upset, you need to have some players step up,” Bates said “Jamison stepped up. He picked a good team and a good night to get hot.”
Dunham ended up with 32 points. His ability to get open looks was partially thanks to senior Tristan Ross, who could dish it out from the paint.
“He is a good, versatile player,” Bates said. “We needed him to step out and shoot some 3s tonight. We knew it was going to be hard for him to score inside.”
Ross was also able to go 2-for-5 from 3 and finished with 16 points. Although Ross only tallied four points from inside the arc, his job extended outside of the paint because of Pike’s height and size advantage.
“They are big, strong and athletic,” Bates said. “I felt like we came out just a little bit flat, and (Pike) went on a run. (Pike) is a really great basketball team.”
Although 42 of the Arabians’ 79 points came from downtown, their shooting was outdone by Pike’s ability to hit shots and pull down offensive rebounds. The Red Devils finished 10-of-22 from 3-point range.
“We tried to play some zone,” Bates said. “We tried to keep the ball out of the lane. What did they do? They came out and hit 3s.”
Despite some second-quarter pressure by the Arabians, the Red Devils opened the second half by going on a 13-0 run. Although Pendleton Heights was not out of it, it gave Pike the distance it needed to finish it out.
Pendleton Heights moves to 8-9 on the season.
