ELWOOD -- Although they needed three wins over a four-hour span to do it, the Pendleton Heights Arabians barely broke a sweat in defending their Madison County Volleyball Tournament championship Saturday.
The Arabians topped Alexandria in the final 25-12, 25-13 to cap a day when PH did not drop a set and did not allow a team to score more than 15 points in any frame.
"We felt like we totally dominated today, and we came out and took care of business," PH coach Blair Barksdale said. "(In pool play) Thursday, I felt like we just came out and did enough to win. ... Today, you could tell it meant something to us, and we played at our level of play."
The Arabians opened the day with a 25-5, 25-9 quarterfinal win over Elwood before ending Madison-Grant's 13-match winning streak with a 25-12, 25-15 sweep in the semifinals.
Alexandria advanced to the finals with a 25-10, 25-9 win over Lapel before outlasting Frankton 25-21, 24-26, 15-13 in the semifinal round.
The Tigers, who struggled in losing to Madison-Grant and beating Liberty Christian during pool play, played more to the expectations of coach Caitlin Morency, even in the championship defeat.
"We had a really good practice Friday and got refocused as a team," Morency said. "Our offense was so much different. We were really swinging at the ball and snapping through the way we ask them to do. We didn't play scared."
Even coming off the three-set win over Frankton, the Tigers were staying with the Arabians early in the first set. After an early back and forth, Alex was up 6-5. After a sideout tied the score, freshman Ramsey Gary served up a quick five-point run, and PH never was seriously challenged again.
The big three hitters for PH, sophomore Avery Ross and seniors Averi Lanman and Gracie King, were close to unstoppable in the finals. Ross led all players with 11 kills and three aces while Lanman and King added eight kills apiece. Senior setter Aubree Dwiggins, who had 20 assists, chipped in with three kills of her own.
"It meant a lot to defend our title," Barksdale said. "(Ross) is making some smarter decisions offensively. ... She's continuing to develop and grow, and I think you saw that here tonight."
The task of beating PH was going to be tough enough for the Tigers but was made much more difficult after winning two rivalry games to advance.
"You're playing against a team with tall girls in every rotation, and we're kind of an undersized team," Morency said. "All we can ask of our team is to get touches and help our defenders out a little bit. Playing back-to-back rivals right away, I felt like our adrenaline was up, but then it drained right out of our bodies."
The Arabians have six seniors -- Dwiggins, Lanman, King, Macy Bell, Ally Hall and Aubrey Helpling -- on their roster. With last year being the first county title for PH since 2005, Barksdale is pleased this group gets to leave school as two-time champs.
"I think it meant a lot to defend our title," she said. "For them to come in and do it again, it's a good feeling to win a championship today."
While the Arabians were in control throughout the tournament, the Tigers and Eagles semifinal match was noteworthy.
In the match, neither team held a lead of more than six points as Frankton's Kate Sperry (19 kills) and Alex's Kaitlyn Bair (17 kills) were part of a thriller for the second time this week. The two teams played five sets in a match at Alex on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.