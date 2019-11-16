PENDLETON -- This is not a habit the Pendleton Heights girls basketball team wants to see continue.
For the third straight game to start the season, the Arabians held a lead in the fourth quarter, only to see it slip away late, this time in a 56-52 loss at home to Yorktown.
It was the Hoosier Heritage Conference opener for both teams.
For Yorktown (2-0), a key player who was missing last season has returned and played a pivotal role in the closing moments.
Junior guard Carley Culberson, who has verbally committed to IUPUI, missed last year with a knee injury and, despite eight assists Saturday, was quiet offensively with just one point.
That was, until the final 1:16 of the game.
Trailing 52-50, Culberson buried a 19-foot jumper to tie the game and, on the subsequent PH possession, stole the ball near the free-throw line and drove the length of the court for a layup and a 54-52 lead.
The steal was just one of five fourth-quarter turnovers by the Arabians, including three on consecutive possessions after having the ball and the 52-50 lead.
"These close games sure help build experience," PH coach Chad Cook said. "You don't want to have to learn from losing, but we will learn from losing. That's what it's all about, what do we do from here."
A Gracie Conkling 3-point shot for the lead with 17.1 seconds left glanced off the rim to Jaylynn Dunsmore for one of her 15 rebounds. The Yorktown junior sank the two ensuing free throws to seal the Arabians' fate.
The Tigers beat the Arabians on the glass 46-28, with senior Tobi Bell grabbing 12.
Despite the rebounding deficiency, the Arabians opened the game on a 10-2 run, capped on a 3-point shot by Conkling, and trailed briefly 22-20 in the first half. PH closed the half on a 10-4 run to take a 30-26 halftime edge.
PH took its biggest lead of the second half on a runner by Megan Mills for a 35-30 advantage. But the Tigers outscored the Arabians 11-5 to close out the third for a 41-40 lead.
PH appeared to take control of a back-and-forth fourth quarter behind senior Aubree Dwiggins.
After being held to a first quarter 3-point basket, Dwiggins scored 10 in the final stanza, including a three-point play to give PH a 50-47 lead and a driving layup at 2:07 left for a 52-49 lead.
But after Yorktown's Elizabeth Reece made one of two free throws, the outlet pass off the rebound was thrown away, taking away an opportunity for PH to work the clock and setting the stage for Culberson's late heroics.
For the game, PH committed 14 turnovers and Yorktown had 13, but five of the Arabian miscues came in the fourth quarter while seven of Yorktown's came in the first quarter.
"We knew it was going to be tough game. It was a tough one last year, and they have Culberson back," Cook said. "I told them it was going to be a four-quarter game and in no way was the start going to be the way it finished. The girls just had some tough breaks there, and inexperience is the main cause."
Beginning next Friday, the Arabians will look for that elusive first win while playing three opponents in four days. They have home contests with HHC rival Greenfield-Central on Friday and with Frankton on Saturday before heading to New Castle for another conference game.
The PH junior varsity held on late for a 42-39 win over the Tigers. Freshman Jaylee Hubble led the Arabians with 11 points.
