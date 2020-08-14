PENDLETON — Highlighted by the volleyball team winning its second straight Madison County title and area athletes of the year for boys and girls soccer and girls cross country, Pendleton Heights enjoyed great success in the fall of 2019 and is in good position for more this season.
The last two girls cross country athletes of the year return for the Arabians as both running teams look for yet another trip to semistate or beyond. The football team has established itself as a contender year in and year out and will look to take the next step in 2020 when sectional time rolls around. Both soccer teams look to be talented once again, the girls golf team will look to advance beyond sectional for the second straight year, and the boys tennis squad will look to rebuild following some key departures.
Here is a glance at the fall ahead for the Arabians.
BOYS SOCCER
Head Coach: Kyle Davy; 2019 results: 8-7-1; Key losses: Brennan Jones, Myles Mitchem, Maverick Hamilton, Kai Moore, Levi Rodriguez, Connor Hendrickson, Justin Overfield; Expected to return: Caleb Spires, Kameron Kail, Cole Bubalo.
Outlook: Always competitive, the Arabians will look to reload after losing over a dozen seniors, including THB Sports Boys Soccer Player of the Year Brennan Jones, to graduation. As a senior, Spires will have the most experience while Kail and Bubalo each showed promise as freshmen a season ago.
BOYS TENNIS
Head Coach: Royce Hammel (12th year); 2019 results: 5-13; Key losses: Kaleb Alumbaugh, Jackson McKinney, Evan Bobb, Caleb King, Nick Vetor, Ian Bailey (transfer); Expected to return: Parker Hammons; Newcomers to watch: Ryland Mills, Logan Jones, Will Bluel, Braydon Webster, Sam Bowers, Ben Caldwell, Mark Nielsen, Cove Ritchey; Potential Breakout: Blake Stoker.
Outlook: “What few times we have had to meet together, the interest, enthusiasm and mood has been high,” Hammel said. “If we can play together and under control, we might surprise a few people and, by season’s end, be better in our game.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Head Coaches: Girls — Melissa Hagerman (17th season), Boys — Alan Holden; 2019 results: Girls — Won Madison County, advanced to semistate, THB Sports Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year Laney Ricker; Boys — Won Madison County, advanced to semistate; Key losses: None Expected to return: Ricker, Katie Jones, Catherine Dudley, Berkeley Lord, Gloria Richardson, Maddie McKee, Sean Roan, Kyle Drinkut, Taylor Skalon, Avry Carpenter, Andrew Blake, Nicholas Bronnenberg, Elijah Creel; Newcomers to watch: Chloe Jones; Potential breakout: Richardson, Carpenter.
Outlook: “Like many other teams, our training has been on our own through virtual coaching and has relied on a lot of self-discipline and motivation,” Hagerman wrote in an email. “We will be successful if the girls have followed my daily workouts and faithfully trained on their own. Our schedule is competitive, and I am confident that, if the girls have put in the effort, their hard work will show this season.”
FOOTBALL
Head Coach: Jed Richman (fifth year); 2019 results: 7-5; Key losses: Kamden Earley, Joe Rios, Cade Campbell, Kirby Hess; Expected to return: Luke Bays, Caden McClain, Evan McMillan, Tyler McKinley, Braden Duncan, Connor Huffman, DeMarco Cooley (28 seniors); Newcomers to watch: Luke Candiano (quarterback); Potential breakout: Jack Elijah, Braden Gustin.
Outlook: “We prepare the same, regardless of opponent or uncontrollable adversity,” Richman said. “We have to adapt to overcome, but our goal and mindset are the same, we will compete and give our best all of the time. I love the program we are building at Pendleton Heights. I love the kids we get to coach and the people I work with.”
GIRLS GOLF
Head coach: Hilary Slick; 2019 results: Advanced to regional; Key losses: Danielle Tinsley; Expected to return: Grace Wiggins, Kaylee McKenney, Ashley McKenney, Ryann Norris; Newcomers to watch: Audrey Jenkins; Outlook: Still just a junior, Wiggins has developed into an outstanding player at the top of the Arabians’ lineup. Norris is the team’s lone senior, and the McKenney sisters have turned in solid scores early in the season. Jenkins aced the 135-yard par-3 ninth hole with a 7-iron at Fall Creek during a recent practice.
GIRLS SOCCER
Head coach: Mark Davy (ninth year); 2019 results: 9-6-2; Key losses: Megan Mills, Maddie Likens, Anna Childers; Expected to return: Macy Browning, Alex Creel, Kaitlyn Prickett, Gracie Conkling, Emma Adams (Total of 16 seniors this season); Newcomers to watch: Isabelle Phillips, Olivia McIntyre; Potential breakout: Creel, Prickett.
Outlook: “I’m looking forward to this season almost as much as any season I’ve coached,” Davy said. “First, all eyes are on fall sports. Everyone has missed high school sports, and we get the chance to kick off the year first and hopefully build some excitement in our school and community. Second, we have a great group of hard working talented young ladies looking to build on the success we had last season as a completely new team from 2018.”
VOLLEYBALL
Head Coach: Blair Barksdale; 2019 results: 27-6 (Madison County champions); Key losses: Ally Hall, Aubrey Helpling, Averi Lanman, Gracie King, Aubree Dwiggins; Expected to return: Avery Ross, Ramsey Gary, Hannah Grile, Gabby Ennis, Whitney Warfel; Newcomers to watch: Annie Canada, Mikala Ross.
Outlook: The two-time defending county champs lost a good deal of their core to graduation, but Avery Ross and Gary are talented players to reload around. The position that will have the most eyes on it will be setter, where Dwiggins was a three-year starter. Avery Ross is one of the most dynamic and powerful hitters in the area.
