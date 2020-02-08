FISHERS – Swimmers and divers practice in relative obscurity.
Whether up at 5 a.m. to drive in or staying long after the sun goes down to get those last few reps in, the pool is a place few go to unless they have a reason.
An average swimmer will log 2,000 to 3,000 yards for every hour of workouts. A typical diver will take 20 leaps during that same time. And then there’s the miles of road work, the seemingly endless plyometrics, the free weights, the resistance bands and on and on and on.
All for maybe a few minutes under the lights on competition day.
For the Pendleton Heights girls swimming and diving team, it was all worth it. The Arabians finished third among 11 programs Saturday at the Hamilton Southeastern sectional. Other local teams competing included Anderson in eighth and Elwood in ninth. Fishers won for the second straight year.
Powered by three third-place finishes in the relays along with a fifth and sixth from sophomore Grace McKinney, the Arabians did what they came to do and left head coach Mindy Herzler with a smile that seemed to stretch ear to ear.
“Our relay teams really went for it,” said Herzler, who was voted a Co-Sectional Coach of the Year by her peers, sharing the honors with Fishers’ Joe Keller and Hamilton Heights’ Sue Beale. “I’m so happy with what I saw today.”
None of the Arabians relay teams earned automatic qualifying times for next week’s girls state championships, but Herzler is hopeful they can earn an at-large bid. All sectional champions advance to state as does any individual or relay that meets a state minimum for that event. After that, the field is extended to 32 for each event based on the sectional times.
The IHSAA will make those lists public Sunday morning. Until then, the Arabian relay teams of Lily Brooks, Kaitlyn Wheetley, Emma Robinson and Karly Riffey (200-yard medley relay, 1:50.28); Jaima Link, Wheetley, McKinney and Maggie Miller (200 free relay, 1:40.78); and Riffey, McKinney, Link and Robinson (400 free relay, 3:39.64) will wait and see.
Pendleton Heights’ success Saturday was set up by a strong Thursday showing at the preliminaries. The Arabians qualified at least one swimmer in each of the eight individual final heats.
That’s important because it guarantees no worse than eighth-place points in the finals.
“The girls really set the stage for what they did today by how well they swam Thursday,” Herzler said. “Everyone cut time except a few, and they held time to put them in a position to succeed.”
McKinney took fifth in the 500 free (5:12.87) and sixth in the 200 free (1:55.51). She dropped 25 seconds in the 500 from her previous best before this week, while her 200 fell by more than 10 seconds as well.
Brooks added sixth place in the 100 back (1:01.05) while Robison (200 IM, 2:17.67; 100 butterfly 1:02.10), Riffey (50 free, 24.67; 100 free, 54.97), Madison Oliver (100 backstroke, 1:04.40) and Wheetley (100 breaststroke, 1:11.07) each finished eighth.
Link shared a consolation victory with Hamilton Southeastern’s Kaleigh Stivers in the 100 butterfly as both touched the wall at 1:00.57 to earn ninth place. Miller won the 100 free consolation final at 56.08. Elayna Sisson also was ninth in 1-meter diving with 278.65 points.
Also scoring consolation points were Wheetley (50 free, 10th), Oliver (50 free, 11th), Link (200 IM, 11th), Brooks (100 free, 11th), Ella Dixon (100 breaststroke, 12th), Miller (200 free, 13th), Sophie Kaster (100 butterfly, 13th; 200 free, 14th), Stella Payne (500 free, 14th) and Emma Weflen (100 breaststroke, 15th)
ANDERSON LEARNING
Indians head coach Jeff Eddy had simple goals this week: swim hard, support each other and leave it all out there.
Led by the team’s three relays each finishing seventh, the result was 106 points and an eighth-place finish.
“All of our girls swam really well,” Eddy said. “Our relays really stepped up, and we saw a lot of improvement individually. We will take what we did today and talk about what we need to do to continue to get better.”
Libby Hahn, Allie Bramwell, Amber Lindzy and Lexi Swanson teamed up in the 200 medley relay (2:03.16) and 200 free relay (1:51.40). It was Rebekah Bale, Keely Myers, Rachel Pendergraft and Ryan Barnett in the 400 free relay (4:42.16)
Lindzy’s strong final 100 yards earned her a consolation victory in the 500 free. The sophomore swam negative splits over the last four lengths – meaning she was faster at the end than she was in the beginning or middle.
With a 31.49 and 30.51 over her final two 50-yard laps, she passed Ryleigh Poe of Hamilton Heights to touch the wall a half-second earlier.
“She probably went out a little slower than she wanted, and that’s mostly because of nerves,” Eddy said. “But that race was about how she finished.”
Coming off that distance event, Lindzy earned a 26.25 in her split of the 200 free relay the very next event, a personal best.
Also scoring for the Indians were Lindzy (200 free, 11th), Bramwell (13th, 200 IM), Pendergraft (13th, diving) Hahn (15th, 200 IM) and Swanson (16th, 50 free and 100 free).
ELWOOD BUILDING
The 200 free relay team of Addison Updegraff, Wan-ning Lin, Annaka Wilson and Kamryn Moon finished ninth at 2:06.37, cutting 3.3 seconds off the Panthers’ previous best this season.
The Panthers scored 24 points to finish ninth. They also got an 11th-place finish from Wilson in diving.
Elwood jumped from seven varsity athletes last season to 21 this winter. And with just two seniors leaving the program, head coach Mindy Kelly believes good things are coming.
“This team is very young and very inexperienced, so we’ve worked a lot on personal goals and times all season,” Kelly said. “We are starting to build the middle school program, too, in order to become more competitive.”
