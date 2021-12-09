PENDLETON — A talented Greenfield-Central team did Tuesday what no girls swim team has done in over three years.
It handed the Pendleton Heights girls a dual meet loss.
The Cougars knocked off the Arabians 97-89 in the girls meet, and the boys teams remained deadlocked at 89-89 after a close night of competition.
“Greenfield is always tough. They’re probably one of our biggest competitors,” PH coach Amanda Safford said. “They have a phenomenal team, and they always bring it to the meet. They have a really strong core. ... We knew going in it was going to be tough.”
While the depth of the Cougars prevailed on the girls side, both of the PH teams saw strong performances Tuesday night. One was from an expected senior source, and two others were from sophomores who are developing and improving.
The PH girls won four events, and senior captain Grace McKinney had a hand in all four. She took the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle races and swam the anchor legs for the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that won for the Arabians.
Her 200 freestyle time of 2:00.6 is just two seconds off her third-place sectional finishing time from last season, leaving her happy with where she is right now in the season.
“Tonight, I’m pleased with my times,” McKinney said. “Going in to conference, I would like to see some time improvements. I’ve got some goals I’ve set, in the (200 and 500) specifically. I feel really good about the season, both with my times and the team as a whole.”
While the 200 freestyle race was early in the evening, McKinney’s other three wins came bunched together near the end of the meet. In the final event — the 400 freestyle relay — the front three legs of Jaima Link, Mallory Gentry and Sophia Kaster held a lead of just .06 of a second when McKinney hit the water. She was able to close out the race with a lead of nearly three seconds despite having swam the 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay just moments earlier.
“A lot of it is mind over matter,” she said. “It takes a lot from the people around you. Everyone is encouraging each other.”
Ella Dixon joined McKinney, Gentry and Kaster on the 200 freestyle relay team.
The only other winner for the Arabians was Maddie Heineman, who took home first place in the diving competition with a score of 174.5.
“I think they’ll walk away, this will be a good experience, but they might not realize it now,” Safford said of the defeat.
The boys had a pair of four-time winners Tuesday, and both — Ian Christian and Jacob Simpson — are sophomores who give Safford plenty of reason for excitement.
“Ian, over the years, has really taken off, and he’s one to watch,” she said. “Jacob has been swimming for many years, and they make it look easy, those two, when you see the drops (in times).”
Christian posted individual wins in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races while Simpson took the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke. Both were paired with Cayman Craft and Kyle Kemper on the winning 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams.
PH will host a diving invitational Saturday while the rest of the team will be competing at the Shelbyville relays before travelling to New Palestine on Tuesday.
