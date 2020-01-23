FORTVILLE — Thursday night’s swim meet at Mount Vernon mirrored Pendleton Heights’ season, as the Arabians’ girls dominated while the boys were decidedly on the short end.
In the PH girls’ 160-20 win, the Arabians had 1-2-3 sweeps in all eight individual swimming events and the 200-yard freestyle relay and went 1-2 in the other two, as well as diving.
Though the boys were shut out as far as race wins in a 130-55 defeat, PH did have a few break through for minor placings.
“We’re right there, and I’m happy where we’re at,” said PH coach Mindy Hertzler of her girls. “We’re at the home stretch now, so we kind of try to do a good lineup here to see a couple of things, so I’m happy at where we’re at.”
Just about as usual, senior leaders Karly Riffey and Emma Robison led the way. Riffey had four firsts and Robison three, and sophomore Grace McKinney won two individual races as well as one in a relay.
Riffey stopped the timer in the 50 free in 25.91 seconds, swam 57.50 in the 100 free and teamed with Robison, Lily Brooks and Kaitlyn Wheetley in the 200 medley relay (1:55), and with Jaima Link, Maggie Miller and Sophie Kaster in the 400 free relay (3:55.46).
Robison took the 100 butterfly in 1:02.44 and the 200 individual medley in 2:22.16.
McKinney again dominated the 200 free (2:07.83) and 500 free (5:43.40), and swam the 200 free relay with Wheetley, Emma Weflen and Ella Dixon (1:47.96).
Sophomore Brooks won the 100 backstroke (1:04.89) and Wheetley, a junior, the 100 breaststroke (1:13.50).
Finishing second in their individual events were Wheetley (butterfly and 50 free), Brooks (100 free), Kaster (200 free), Link (IM), Dixon (backstroke), Claire Wittkamper (500) free) and Maddie Oliver (backstroke).
Senior Elayna Sisson scored a season-best 204.50 points in diving, and Keylyn Leight was the other competitor.
“I think they’ve got more in them,” Hertzler said. “The way we train, last year worked out really well for us in the sectional, and we’re following that same pattern, and I’m hoping that we can repeat, and we’ll have some good time drops.”
Cayden Sisson completed a family sweep of diving, as the sophomore was awarded 189.15 points for the Arabian boys’ lone win.
Brayden Jones was second in the 50 and 100 free, as were Trevor Cobb in the butterfly and backstroke and Ashur Grobey in diving.
The PH girls conclude the regular season Tuesday in a senior-night meet against visiting Liberty Christian, in which the boys will also swim. The girls sectional is Feb. 6 and 8 at Hamilton Southeastern.
