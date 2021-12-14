FISHERS — For the second time in a week, the short-handed Pendleton Heights girls basketball team faced off with a Hamilton County powerhouse.
The lessons and confidence learned in the first outing were beneficial for the second game.
Just six days after a 31-point loss at home to Hamilton Southeastern, freshman Kaycie Warfel scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Arabians went on the road and handed the fourth-ranked Fishers Tigers a stunning 50-42 upset Monday evening.
Fishers (9-2) had just beaten top-ranked Noblesville on Friday.
In both games, PH (9-2) was without starter Hailee Brunnemer and key reserve Ava Phillips as well as head coach Chad Cook due to contact tracing. While the loss to HSE saw a close game early fall apart for the Arabians late, this time around PH saved its best for the fourth quarter.
After overcoming an early six-point deficit to take the lead into the fourth quarter, the Arabians found themselves down 40-34 with just 4:07 remaining. But, led by Warfel and a key 3-point basket from senior Morgan Martin that tied the game at 40, PH finished the game on a 16-2 run, much to the delight of acting head coach Nick Rogers.
“We always believe through our preparation that we can get them in a good chance to compete and win,” he said. “The biggest takeaway is that, even though it did get kind of rough there late against HSE, I think the girls started to get that feeling that we’re not bigger than the moment, that we can do this. No matter what the name is across the front of the jersey, we can come out here and compete with anybody.”
Warfel was able to reverse some early struggles Monday, including a 3-8 first half performance from the free throw line. But Rogers said the youngster has spent immeasurable time preparing for this moment, particularly in a hostile road environment.
“A lot of that goes to Coach Cook and the coaching staff pouring into her in the offseason, and a lot it goes to her parents,” Rogers said. “Basketball is her thing, and they’ve really tried to put her in situations to be ready for a moment like this.”
Warfel said the team learned, despite the loss to HSE, it had proven it could play with the best. As a result of the confidence with each other, there was no panic in the team when they fell behind early.
“When we got in the locker room, we knew that we were doing really well and that we could finish the game,” Warfel said. “We were all hyped up … the first quarter we didn’t come out really well, but at the end of halftime we knew we were right there and hadn’t even played our best game yet. We all knew we could come out in the second half and put it on them.”
One player missing from the HSE loss did return in 5-foot-11 senior Kylea Lloyd. She scored just four points but grabbed 14 rebounds — many coming down the stretch in the fourth quarter. Her presence was a difference maker for the Arabians.
“She wasn’t quite ready for that HSE game, but I gotta think that deep down she makes a difference in that game,” Rogers said. “Kylea was huge.”
Rogers gave credit to each player for their contributions Monday. Whitney Warfel scored 10 points, Abi Rosenkrans and Martin each finished with seven points and Berkley Shelton added three points.
The Arabians will travel to Lawrence Central on Saturday afternoon before hosting Yorktown on Dec. 22 in their final game before the Madison County tournament.
