PENDLETON -- Two football teams with contrasting styles appeared headed toward a close back-and-forth game for the full 48 minutes Friday night at John Broughton Field.
And then late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, things changed in a hurry for Pendleton Heights
The Arabians went 79 yards in nine plays for a score, then forced a turnover and quickly scored again, turning a slim lead into a 28-12 advantage on the way to a 30-26 victory over New Castle in a Hoosier Heritage Conference game.
New Castle (1-2) scored two more times in the fourth to tighten the score again, but the damage was done, and the Arabians continued to have enough success – just enough - on the ground to control the clock and win the game.
For much of the night, the Arabians were content to stick with their bruising and effective running game. The Trojans stayed in contention by eating up big chunks of the field with their quick-strike passing game.
But in those pivotal minutes in the second half, the Arabians (3-0) capitalized on both sides of the ball.
First, the offensive drive. Running back Ethan Ross and quarterback Luke Candiano kept the Trojan defense guessing with a crafty mix of running plays. It was hard to tell which one had the ball as they left the backfield, and the result on this drive was big plays.
Ross had runs of 11, 16 and 26 yards, and Candiano had runs of 5, 8 and, finally, 23 -- the last ending in the end zone. Dominic Apo’s PAT made it 21-12.
On the next possession, New Castle QB Eli Cooper completed three passes before, on the final play of the third quarter, Eli Arthur crunched Cooper for a sack and fumble, and Peyton Pollack recovered.
On the first play of the fourth, Candiano floated a pass to the left corner of the end zone to Isaac Wilson. Another PAT kick made it 28-12.
Ross finished with 192 yards on 30 carries, and Candiano had 116 yards rushing and 101 yards passing. Marvin Jones had a team-high four catches for 23 yards. Wilson caught three for 39 yards, and Caden Sims caught three for 31.
“You saw some warriors out there,” Arabian coach Jed Richman said, “in Ethan Ross, and I thought Candiano played really well take away the Pick-6. We ran and passed when we needed to.”
Working up front to open holes for Ross and Candiano were Sam Mossoney, Derek Lowder, Will Logan, Ian Stephens and Will Kaster, who switched from tight end to tackle when regular starting center Reis Schnepp had to sit out.
“I thought the guys up front did a nice job,” Richman said. “Sam Mossoney, he’s a kid, that, you know those kids up front don’t get a lot of love, but Sam Mossoney, we moved him to center and Kaster to tackle, and we didn’t miss a beat. We ran the ball as well as we have all year.”
No small piece of Pendleton Heights’ win was the kicking game. Apo was 4-of-4 on PATs, while the Trojans came up empty on three of their four PATs. And with 1:04 left and the Arabians forced to punt it away and give the Trojans one more chance, Ross punted a ball that bounced and rolled all the way to the 11-yard line, staying in bounds and running 14 seconds off the clock. That pushed New Castle far enough back when Cooper was back peddling and looking for a deep receiver, the Pendleton defense sacked him in the end zone for a safety.
“We’ve got a lot to learn,” Richman said. “But we’re 3-0, and we’re learning things the hard way. And the kids just keep fighting.”
The first 13 minutes of the game were a scoring spree. Pendleton struck first on the opening possession, going 66 yards in 13 plays. Ross and Candiano carried the load, accounting for 34 yards on the ground, and that was complemented by three timely passing plays from Candiano, as he connected with three receivers to keep the Trojan defense off balance. Candiano rushed it in from 4 yards out for the score.
But New Castle scored in much different fashion on the next possession. The Trojans needed just five plays and less than two minutes to go 65 yards. Cooper hit Kyle Gabbard for a 31-yard play, and then he hit Aidan Bradley for a 16-yard scoring strike.
That was quickly followed by a turnover, with Trojan defender Quintin Boatright stepping into a Candiano pass, picking it off and sprinting 35 yards to the end zone.
The Arabians didn’t change their style, though, putting together another long drive heavy on the ground game, and the result was another touchdown, this time with Ross going in from 4 yards out. Apo’s second PAT made it 14-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.