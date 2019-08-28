PENDLETON — Last March, a coaching legend and a true fan of Pendleton Heights athletics passed away, silencing a voice the Arabians’ cross country runners would often hear shouting times and words of encouragement as they toured their home course.
While the voice may be stilled, the name John R. Rhoades will now forever be associated with the cross country program he built as PH named its home course after him in ceremonies held just prior to the Arabian Roundup on Wednesday.
Rhoades laid the foundation for what has become a tradition of excellence for PH track and cross country. He saved the track program as it was about to be disbanded before winning 160 consecutive dual meets, a streak that lasted over 15 years. He founded the cross country program, paying the entry fees for the first two years out of his own pocket.
He spent 39 years in total coaching cross country, track, basketball and football.
With many of his family members, including his widow Judy, four daughters and two brothers, as well as several athletes who ran for Rhoades on hand, a plaque was unveiled near the start line praising a man who did what he did not for praise but for the students.
“He would be happy about this but humbled,” Judy Rhoades said. “He would be embarrassed about the attention.”
His hand-picked successor was Melissa Hagerman, who is still coaching the girls cross country team. She said when he passed, she lost a mentor and a friend.
“I was a rival of his, but I had so much respect for him,” Hagerman, a Highland graduate, said. “He loved doing what he did. It was never about him.”
Even after retirement, Rhoades stayed involved with PH athletics. He attended basketball games, helped in the press box for football games, and drove the bus for the track and cross country teams for away meets. Junior Madison McKee said she will never forget his words of encouragement before and after a meet.
“I loved how he would always tell me ‘good luck’ and always asked me my times,” McKee said. “He gave me high-fives and hugs and all that stuff.”
Judy Rhoades said it was important to her husband to stay involved, whether it was driving a bus or having athletes over for a spaghetti dinner. He always wanted athletics to be a part of his life.
“The kids were his life,” she said.
And from now on, the course will no longer just be the Arabians’ home course, but the John R. Rhoades Girls Cross Country Course.
“It means a lot,” McKee said. “It’s very inspiring, and it makes me want to run better for him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.