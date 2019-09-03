LAPEL — One of the major improvements in helping Pendleton Heights volleyball get off to a 9-1 start has been the passing. More than in years past, they are receiving the serve, getting the ball to setter Aubree Dwiggins, who in turn has plenty of hitters to choose from.
Their coach feels, even after win No. 10, it can still get better.
Sophomore Avery Ross had eight of her 21 kills in the first set, and senior Avery Lanman added 11 as the Arabians swept Lapel 25-15, 25-8, 25-15 Tuesday.
Lapel dropped to 5-3.
The Bulldogs opened a three-point lead at 7-4, but a service run by freshman Ramsey Gary brought the Arabians back to take an 8-7 lead. After Lapel tied the set on a sideout, PH went on a 13-2 run, a large portion on the service of Lanman to take control of the set.
But it was Ross who provided the early fireworks, putting away eight of her match-high kills total as well as an ace and a block.
The combination of Ross on the outside and Lanman in the middle made life difficult on Lapel as the Arabians stayed in their offense throughout.
“We serve, pass and put pressure on them from the end line, which resulted in a lot of free balls coming our way” PH coach Blair Barksdale said. “Our height at the net, controlling the ball at first contact, yeah, that makes us really hard to defend.”
Lanman heated up in the second set with five of her 11 kills as the Arabians kept the pressure on, never letting the Bulldogs get a toehold. Gary served out the final eight points, including two aces to put PH up 2-0.
The season has seen something of a turnaround for Lanman, who is off to a hot start this season. Barksdale said she is back in her comfort zone after playing out of position last season.
“Last year, we started the year with her on the outside,” Barksdale said. “We got to looking at film and stats, and we realized that sometimes you try to force something. She has a different arm swing, and it’s fast. And that’s not going to work on (the outside).”
Lanman, who had two blocks and a pair of aces as well, is glad to be back where she is comfortable.
“I just feel like team chemistry is a big thing,” Lanman said. “I definitely have more confidence and more of a leadership role this year.”
Ross added five kills and another ace in the final set as the Arabians built an early lead and never let Lapel back in the match.
Aubree Dwiggins had 24 assists for the Arabians, and senior Gracie King added nine kills and two blocks.
The passing of Gary, senior libero Ally Hall, Ross and others on their serve receive has made a major difference for the Arabians. But Barksdale said they still have room to improve before the postseason.
“I would not say we are where we need to be for October,” she said. “Our passing is averaging a 1.8, 1.9 on a 3.0 scale, so we need to be passing at a 2.0, which means that Dwiggins is not coming any further off than the 10-foot line that we can run the middle.”
Senior Zoe Freer led the Bulldogs with eight kills and two blocks, and sophomore setter Emma Jackley had 13 assists.
Lapel hosts Tipton on Wednesday while the Arabians will also be at home in their next match Thursday when Class 4A No. 1 Yorktown comes to town.
The Arabians’ junior varsity also won in straight sets 25-23, 25-6 over the Bulldogs.
