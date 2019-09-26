PENDLETON — Scoring opportunities were at a premium for Pendleton Heights and Mount Vernon in their boys soccer match Thursday night.
That meant whenever the host Arabians had a shot on goal, they essentially had to make good to keep their waning hopes of a Hoosier Heritage Conference title alive.
PH found the back of the net once, but so did the Marauders, both in the first half, and their standoff continued through the second half and two seven-minute extra periods. That required a penalty-kick shootout to settle the neighborly rivalry.
The Arabians were on the right end of the PK phase, outscoring MV 4-3 and picking up the win.
Senior Brennan Jones, who scored on regular play, put the clincher home in the last half of the fifth round.
PH maintained third place in the HHC at 4-1 and improved to 8-3-1 overall.
“There was a lot of physical play tonight and a lot of battles, but it was a fun one,” PH coach Kyle Davy said.
Jones, the Arabians’ leading scorer, drew the first salvo in the 19th minute. Jones walked in on MV goalkeeper Noah Whitehouse and put one between his legs, and it was the ninth goal of the year for Jones.
MV (6-7, 3-3 HHC) needed only three minutes to get the lost goal back. Jacob Knepper pierced the Arabian defense and went one-on-one against keeper Justin Overfield, and beat him left side.
The second half, as well as both seven-minute extra periods, became an exercise in futility for both offenses.
Both of the goal scorers narrowly missed second chances. Knepper had a 35-yard missile punched away by Overfield in the 54th minute, and in the 75th, Jones tried to put one through while in a crowd, but that hit the crossbar.
“I felt like we dominated possession, and we had possession for the majority of the second half, but we just couldn’t find that goal to put it away,” Davy said.
The Arabians were a goal up in the first round of PKs, as Overfield stopped Logan Angelopulos and Kai Moore scored on the other end.
Myles Mitchem matched Marauder Taylor Lorsung’s tally in Round 2, then MV’s Spencer Linder hit the crossbar and Daniel Aker’s try was saved in the next round.
In Round 4, Cole Worley scored for MV and Alex Nelson countered for the Arabians, and Drew Heitman’s score in the top of the fifth round put it on Jones to win it.
Jones calmly put the ball forward and got it past Whitehouse to his left, and the Arabians were winners.
“Justin set the tone,” Davy said. “He made that first save, which was huge. He dove the right way (on all shots), and we got some help on the crossbar as well. I’ve got all the faith in the world in my guys. We had our top five, and they stepped up. It was exciting.”
Greenfield-Central is in control of the HHC at 5-0 and Shelbyville is 5-1. G-C beat the Arabians 1-0 on Sept. 3, and PH hosts Shelbyville on Tuesday and New Palestine (0-6) next Thursday.
PH is at Oak Hill on Monday.
