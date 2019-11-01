PENDLETON -- After losing a couple starting spots from last season, Pendleton Heights will need to find its groove early and build chemistry with new athletes filling top roles.
With the girls’ basketball season about to get underway, the Arabians are working on building a team atmosphere with new names here and old names gone. Leading scorer Kailyn Graham as well as Niyah Loomis, and Leonie Wilson are among the key losses to graduation, so there are major leadership roles that need to be filled in order to kick off the season on the right note.
“There are a lot of openings for girls to jump into spots that are huge roles,” head coach Chad Cook said. “They are young and inexperienced, but they are working their tails off.”
One of the focal points in preparation for the 2019-20 season is staying upbeat and maintaining a quick pace.
“Now we are going to be able to press and get after it,” Cook said. “We can really pressure. I am looking for a lot of energy from this team.”
The biggest part of the Arabians’ game this season will be their defense. Since the team is not super confident offensively yet, Cook says that defense will be the factor that determines PH’s success.
“What we do know is that we are going to hang our hat on defense,” Cook said. “We will know that whether we make shots or not, we will be able to get stops.”
As a team that is experimenting with a couple of starting spots, everyone buying into the defensive-centric vision is crucial. Cook says that mastering the defense will allow some time for the Arabians to find their groove on offense.
The Arabians will look to seniors Megan Mills and Aubree Dwiggins as key role models throughout the season. As the season gets underway, PH will see who is producing offensively and what younger athletes are fitting into the system well.
Although losing a couple of big contributors, three top scorers will be returning to the court this season. Dwiggins (11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds), Mills (10.3 points, 2.1 steals), and Kylie Davis (9.5 points) are back as the nucleus for the Arabians.
“We have three returning starters, so we are happy about that,” Cook said. “The three returning starters are girls who have been with me for three years and I feel really comfortable with that.”
Overall, PH will make it a priority to apply the pressure early, find who can fill in those key starting spots and be sure that defensive stops are made consistently.
The Arabians will tip off the season at Marion this Tuesday.
