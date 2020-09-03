PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights boys soccer coach Kyle Davy was not happy at halftime Thursday night, despite a 2-0 lead over rival Anderson.
Coming off a hard-fought Hoosier Heritage Conference game Tuesday, he did not like the effort during the first 40 minutes.
“We felt like we played hard and were super competitive, and in this game tonight, we just came out flat,” he said.
His team responded to an animated halftime speech, scoring twice in the first three minutes of the second half and posting a 5-0 win over its geographic rival.
It was the fourth straight win for the Arabians in the series, and Davy’s team improved to 2-1-1 on the season.
The Tribe, like the Arabians, are in something of a rebuilding season and dropped to 0-4. AHS has been outscored 14-1 this season.
Their all-North Central Conference goal keeper — senior Sebastian Rodriguez — is out with a broken nose, which did not help as the Indians were relegated to sophomore Ethan Pool to take the spot. Normally a backfield player, this was just his second game in goal.
“We gave up two in the first half, but in some aspects we played even or at times better,” Anderson coach Chris Spolyar said. “I think we caught Pendleton off guard. I don’t think they expected that.”
If there was some energy from the Arabians in the first half, it came from junior Kip Mankhwala.
Mankhwala was fouled in the box in the 23rd minute of a scoreless game, setting the Arabians up with a penalty kick opportunity. Sophomore Cole Bubalo blasted his kick into the net, his second goal of the season, to put PH on top.
The game remained 1-0 until the 38th minute when Mankhwala scored to double the Arabians’ advantage heading into intermission.
Mankhwala is playing soccer at Pendleton Heights for the first time, returning to a sport he played earlier but had been missing. Despite his own first-half play, he and his teammates were as dissatisfied as their coach at halftime.
“I was just getting a little frustrated because I just felt like me, personally, and everyone else, our effort wasn’t that good,” Mankhwala said. “We just weren’t satisfied with it because we know we should play better than that.”
“We graduated 16 seniors last season, and we’re coming into this year thinking we’re in kind of a rebuild mode,” Davy said. “Then Kip falls in our hands. He left football and came to us. We couldn’t ask for a better player to come in and help us out this year. He’s kind of been that spark and our energy this year.”
The halftime speeches from Davy and several players worked.
It took less than a minute for Bubalo to find fellow sophomore Parker Suchyna for a 3-0 lead at the 39:28 mark. Less than two minutes later, Tim Fout found Caleb Spires, and the Arabians doubled their halftime lead at 4-0.
“(Anderson) is on their second goal keeper and, the last couple years, that’s been our thing where we come out slow and throughout the game, we generate our opportunities,” Davy said. “But we’ve got to start to come out playing like that from the get-go.”
Bubalo’s bid for a second goal was denied by Pool with 3:16 to go, but Devan Swinford swooped in and booted the rebound into the net for the final tally of the night.
The Arabians were short one of their offensive weapons with sophomore Kam Kail out due to quarantine.
Pendleton Heights will play Marion and Fishers next week while the Tribe will begin their NCC schedule with games against Richmond on Tuesday and Arsenal Tech to follow.
