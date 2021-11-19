PENDLETON — Chad Cook is working on finding significant playing time for at least eight players.
The Pendleton Heights girls basketball coach is not complaining about that predicament.
The Arabians, 11-11 a year ago, are in position this season to make a much bigger mark. They have an experienced group of four seniors and three juniors and a freshman talented enough she has stepped right in and made herself at home in the regular rotation.
Pendleton started the season 3-1, with victories at Marion and New Castle, and a 25-point win over always tough Heritage Christian. And the only loss came in a good effort against No. 9 Westfield.
“We haven’t seen everything that we’re going to see out of our players yet,” Cook said. “We would have liked to beat Westfield, but we turned the ball over 24 times, and we have to handle the ball better than that.”
Cook noted his team had just eight turnovers a week later in the victory over Heritage Christian.
Cook noted the play, and the attitude, of senior Abi Rosenkrans, the leading returning scorer from a year ago. She averaged 10 points last year and was poised to score more this year with the graduation of Kylie Davis.
“She’s our motor, more or less,” Cook said. “She can score eight points and still make a huge impact on the game for us. She’s been super unselfish and getting the other girls involved.”
Other seniors on the team are Hailee Brunnemer, Morgan Martin and Kylea Lloyd.
“B has led us in scoring the last couple of games, and man can she shoot it,” Cook said. “Lloyd is a huge rebounder, and her inside game is a big asset to us. Martin’s been playing. She handles the press for us, and it’s good to see her leading from the point guard position when she’s in there.”
Sisters Whitney Warfel (junior) and Kaycie Warfel (freshman) have different strengths, shining in their own ways.
“She’s a solid inside player for us,” Cook said of Whitney. “She can score for us around the basket. She can defend well, she’s strong and she’s also able to pass well.”
And Kaycie Warfel has had little trouble fitting in with a group of experienced players. Cook noted she started a couple of games early in the season and was the team’s leading scorer in the first two games of the season.
“She’s a great athlete,” he said. “She’s ran the point for us. She can play the 2, the 3. She rebounds well. She shoots it. She drives, plays good defense.”
It was a small sample size, but in the team’s first three games of the season, the freshman averaged 13.7 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 steals.
“This group has received her really well,” Cook said of adding a freshman to the mix of experienced players. “I think it has a lot to do with how Kaycie handles herself. She’s been with us all summer, and the girls are getting used to her. She’s learning how to trust her teammates, and they are learning to trust her.”
Others in the regular rotation are juniors Ava Phillips and Berkley Shelton, and Cook said Skylar Baldwin, a sophomore, could push for extended minutes as well.
