PENDLETON — Patience Sakeuh, Jordan Benefiel and Austin Davis are just a few of the many Pendleton Heights athletes who were denied promising senior seasons due to the cancellation of spring sports as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Arabians' baseball, softball and both track and field teams won Madison County titles in 2019, and along with the boys golf team, were poised to take those championships home again in 2020.
Now, in 2021, the Arabians are back with talented rosters across the board and are hoping to stay at the top of the county and make some postseason noise later this spring. A young girls tennis team returns several key players who will look to continue to improve and compete alongside their PH classmates this spring.
BASEBALL
Head Coach: Matt Vosburgh (2nd year); 2019: 15-9, Madison County champions; Key Losses: C.J. Williams, Ben Richards, Kamden Earley; Key Returning Players: Hunter Eikenberry; Newcomers to Watch: Arturo Casas, Mitchell Cobb, Jadon Donati, Cam Harris, Austin Hays, Evan McMillan, Keegan McClure, Dayne McKeand, Maverik Mollenkopf; Potential Breakout: Caleb Frakes, Ricky Howell
Outlook: “As will be the case with many teams in 2021, the Arabians are unproven, yet hardworking and eager,” Vosburgh said. “The Arabians have been diligently working all offseason and believe they can accomplish something special. They expect to compete for championships all season long from county to the state tournament. The Arabians are committed to the process, and they are hungry for success.”
BOYS GOLF
Head Coach: Scott Davis; 2019: Madison County Runners-up; Key Losses: Austin Davis, Carter Ray; Expected to Return: Wyatt Weaver
No further information provided.
GIRLS TENNIS
Head Coach: Royce Hammel (10th season); 2019: 3-15; Key Returning Players: Chloe Steinke, Cassidy Brandom, Chloe Kean, Mackenzie Tabor, Faith Bluel, Bekah Snyder, Abby Cruser; Newcomers to Watch: Jessica Thompson, Josie Graves; Potential Breakout: Cruser
Outlook: “(We) will once again be a young team in terms of experience and practice,” Hammel said in an email. “Our school spring break is the same as the state’s two-week practice period before the season starts. However, the girls mindset is one of anticipation and eagerness to get out and hit the ball. The team lineup may see variations throughout the year, but the more that see playing time will only benefit the overall team down the road. Wins may or may not not be many, but the girls will only get better as the season progresses.”
SOFTBALL
Head Coach: Rob Davis; 2019: 21-4, Madison County Champions; Key Losses: Jordan Benefiel, Ally Hall; Key Returning Players: Gracie Conkling, Kylie Davis, Brinkley Epperson, Ryann Norris, Grace Scott, Kieli Ryan, Brynn Libler; Newcomers to Watch: Bo Shelton, Hailee Brunnemer, Khloee Gregory, Kenzie Green, Avery Mollenkopf, Caroline Derolf; Potential Breakout: Shelton
Outlook: “Like all other teams, it is going to take a few games to understand what (we) have,” Davis said. “The goals never change, Horseshoe Classic, county, conference, and to make a deep run in the postseason.”
TRACK & FIELD
Head Coach: Bill Coggins (Boys 4th season, Girls 3rd season); 2019: Madison County Champions, Sectional Runners-Up; Key Losses: Patience Sakeuh, Megan Mills, Seth Ledford; Key Returning Athletes: Sean Roan, Taylor Skalon, Avry Carpenter, Andrew Harvey, Demarco Cooley, Caden McClain, Kyle Drinkut, Owen Lowhorn, Ethan Ross, Katie Jones, Laney Ricker, Maddie Heineman, Maddie Terrell, Emma Konkle, Cori Stonecipher; Newcomers to Watch: Abby Davidson, Jaycee Thurman, Olivia Welpott, Abby Fisher, Kaitlyn Prickett, Brielle Tyler, Alivia Fox, Isabelle Simons, Andrew Blake, Will Coggins, Jaylen Seeko, Isaac Elizondo, Eli Arthur, Layne Richardson, Dresden Roberts, Brendan Hubble; Potential Breakout: Heineman, Harvey
Outlook: “The coaches are excited to see what this group can do this season because practices have been really competitive,” Coggins said in an email. “We have a great mix of returning juniors and seniors and a really strong core of freshmen and sophomores pushing them. Our goals are to be competitive in the county, conference and sectional meets this season.”
