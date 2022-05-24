PENDLETON – Hailee Brunnemer went to the dugout after pop-outs in the first and second innings Tuesday.
But she figured things out after that, crushing a bases-loaded double to the fence in the third inning to drive in three and adding a two-run homer in the fourth. Those hits helped Pendleton Heights to a 13-0 victory over Anderson in a semifinal game of Class 4A Sectional 9.
“I started out a little rough, but then I finally timed her up and just figured out how to get there,” Brunnemer said. “A few girls came in and said she was much slower than I thought, so I had to adjust to that.”
The victory sends Pendleton to the championship. That game, originally scheduled for Thursday, was moved up to 6 p.m. Wednesday, officials hoping that time slot will be a dry period during what looks to be a couple of rainy days.
On Tuesday, Brunnemer wasn’t alone in the slow start, as the Arabians' offense didn’t break the game open until the eight-run third inning. Before that, pitcher Eliza Findlay controlled things, striking out the first six batters she faced and eight of nine overall. The ball Anderson batters put between the foul lines was a pop-up to short.
“Eliza’s ball spins, but tomorrow will be a whole different ballgame. We know that,” Arabians coach Rob Davis said. “I wanted her to get some innings, feel the pressure.”
Shelby Messer came in after Findlay’s three innings, and she pitched the fourth and fifth. Messer gave up a single – the only Anderson hit – to Autumn Coon, the first batter she faced. But some nifty defense followed.
Coon was erased by a fielder’s choice by Kelsey Boyer when Pendleton shortstop Khloee Gregory dove toward second for a grounder and then flipped it to Bo Shelton at second. Then Kieli Ryan caught Boyer too far off first base, firing to Katelin Goodwin to start a rundown that led to the second out, and Ryan finished the inning by chasing a pop foul to the backstop.
Offensively, Goodwin blasted a two-run homer to center field in the second, and then the Arabians sent 13 batters to the plate in the third. Goodwin and Lillian Coffel had RBI hits in front of Brunnemer’s big double, and Caroline DeRolf and Gregory drove in runs after that.
“We started making adjustments. We started barreling the ball up a little bit,” Davis said of the big inning. “I thought we were a little antsy there at the beginning, trying to overpower our swings and hit the ball hard on pitches that were up in the zone, not sure they’re strikes. When we started waiting on strikes, then things started happening.”
Brunnemer finished with two hits, six total bases and five RBI, DeRolf had three hits, Goodwin had a home run and single and Brynn Libler had two hits.
Coon, in addition to getting Anderson’s only hit, pitched for the Indians, who finished 7-12.
Back-to-back blowout wins keep the Arabians’ season alive, and none of these seniors are ready to stop playing as they search for the school’s first sectional title since 2018.
“I’m excited in my senior year to be able to do this, and we have such a good team with amazing bats, and everyone is hitting well toward the end, which is exciting,” Brunnemer said. “I want to win sectional and then keep advancing.”