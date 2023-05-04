FORTVILLE — Eliza Findlay continues to make up for lost time.
With a mere two varsity plate appearances as a junior, Findlay saved her best performance of the season for rivalry night at Mount Vernon, blasting a first-inning grand slam to set the tone and power Class 4A No. 6 Pendleton Heights to an 18-7 victory.
The two-out, bases-clearing blast was her first varsity home run, and the Hope recruit punctuated her shot by rocketing the ball off the left-center field scoreboard, which put the Arabians in control 5-0.
“I’m really trying to put the ball in play,” said Findlay, who finished a perfect 3-for-3 with six RBI. “When she threw the first pitch, it was a strike, and it was straight, so I wasn’t sure if that was her best pitch or what, and then she threw a ball, and she threw it straight again inside. I was like, ‘Alright, it’s time to hit it,’ and then it went, hit the scoreboard. First time I’ve ever hit the scoreboard.”
It wasn’t the last time the Arabians (15-3) went yard, as the lineup produced two home runs, including a two-run bomb by fellow senior Sydney Clark (3-for-5, four RBI) in the top of the third.
The Arabians logged 23 hits in total, scored at least one run in every inning and loaded the bases 10 times en route to the team’s 11th consecutive win and a 2-1 record in the Hoosier Heritage Conference.
“I’m proud of the girls. They fought, continue fighting and scored every inning. Kept putting pressure on them to make it easy for us,” PH coach Rob Davis said. “(Eliza) didn’t hit for me last year, but with what we’d seen at practice we decided it was time for her to start. She’s hit a lot this year, a lot more than last year, and we put her in there. That’s what she can do.”
Findlay owns the team’s best batting average at .600, which is no surprise to Clark, who stood on second base as the ball rocketed out of the park.
“Last year, she always hit bombs in practice. This year, it definitely shows that she can hit,” Clark said. “She can always put the ball away for sure.”
She inspires the Arabians both in the circle and at the plate. A two-run single with the bases loaded in the top of the second made it 8-3, as both HHC teams were locked in a hitter’s duel the first few frames.
“It’s always a game we look forward to every season. It’s always kind of our goal to run rule them. We did last year in the regular season and again in the sectional, so if we do see them again, we hope to run rule them because it’s a game we look forward to,” Clark said. “Before (Findlay’s grand slam) we were kind of doubting if we could get a win, but when she did that it definitely brought everybody up, and we knew we had it in us to win.”
The Arabians did their best to win early, but the Marauders (8-9, 2-3) struggled to keep pace and play the ball cleanly. Mount Vernon was charged with 11 errors.
Findlay’s six RBI all came in the first two innings, while both teams had a combined 22 hits after three innings and scored nine runs with two outs.
Findlay earned the pitching win, but she was chased after 2 1/3 innings despite walking one and striking out three.
Mount Vernon laced six hits in the first inning to cut the deficit 5-3, and a two-run home run by Alexis Beeler in the bottom of the third chased Findlay.
The Arabians had her back, though – even the pinch hitters.
“We have so many good players. Every player on our team can hit. Every player can play the field, and it’s really important when they get up to bat, they do their job,” Findlay said. “I know it’s hard coming off the bench and getting up there, but they always do their job whenever they are put in.”
Katelin Goodwin finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Gloria Richardson went 3-for-5 with a triple. Bo Shelton was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Kiah Hubble posted a 4-for-5 day, while Lillian Coffel was 3-for-5 with an RBI.
Reserve players Addie Nichols was 1-for-1, Maddy Petty drove in a run in the top of the sixth and Shelby Messer — who pitched the final 3 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and a walk — had an RBI.
“We hit the ball hard, and they made a couple mistakes, too, that cost them. To win championships, you have to make routine plays, and the rest will take care of itself,” Davis said. “But that’s a good hitting team, and they’re going to finish strong.”
Mount Vernon crushed three home runs with its other two longballs only being solo shots by Easton Wampler (2-for-4) and Shelby Rakosky (2-for-4).
“Not at the right moments when the bases are loaded. Again, I’m happy for them. I’m happy they’re getting their hits. I’m glad we’re getting good at-bats, but we need to start getting the timely ones,” MV coach Veronica Kirby said. “We need to start getting the ones that are important for sure, in clutch and stressful moments. We must learn how to figure that out.”
At the moment, the Arabians are locked in, especially when it’s HHC and rivalry time.
“It’s Marauders. It’s Mount Vernon. Pendleton and Mount Vernon is a big rivalry. It’s been a big rivalry, and it ain’t going to change. We’re so close to each other. Everybody pretty much knows everybody, so it’s fun and exciting,” Davis said. “This rivalry is pretty strong, and the girls were pretty excited to be here, and it showed.”