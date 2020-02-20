PENDLETON -- The return road to the wrestling state finals for Pendleton Heights junior Jared Brown has not been an easy one. Leaving aside the tough matchups he faced during the tournament, an injury suffered in January could have derailed his entire season.
But the low key, soft spoken nature of Brown hides a hard working and fierce competitor who recovered, pressed on and once again will find himself on the big stage Friday night in the first round of the IHSAA State Finals.
Brown competed this season at his more natural weight of 132 pounds after making it to state in the 126-pound class in 2019. He said the excitement level is about the same, but he feels more mentally prepared for his second trip to Indianapolis.
"I'm just as excited. I feel like I'm more ready, though," Brown said. "Last year when I got there, I was kind of nervous. I don't normally get nervous before I wrestle, but I got there and was nervous, and I didn't wrestle that good. I think I have the experience of being there."
After qualifying for state last year, Brown seemed well on his way to a return when he suffered a concussion in January. It was the first such injury for Brown, who subsequently missed two dual matches and the Hoosier Heritage Conference championship during his recovery.
The nature of the injury also left the remainder of his season in doubt.
"To get that concussion in that match, it really set him back, and you just never know," PH coach Dave Cloud said. "With a concussion, there are kids who are back in eight to 10 days, and you have kids that three weeks later are still suffering symptoms. Everyone is different. When he entered the protocol, that could have been the end of his season."
There was never a question from Cloud about where the priority was. Sectional and beyond would be sacrificed to ensure Brown's overall health.
"It was scary, but it wasn't a hard decision," Cloud said. "If he misses sectional, he misses sectional. You can't finesse a brain injury. It's a traumatic brain injury, not a concussion. You don't (mess) around with that."
For Brown, once he was symptom-free and cleared to return, the biggest challenge was just to get back into wrestling shape after several weeks of the required rest.
"I had to get back in shape a little bit," Brown said. "You have blocks, but you have to push through them and get better."
Cloud said Brown did not miss a beat in going on to claim the sectional championship.
"His timing was a little off, which was to be expected," Cloud said. "It took him a couple matches to get back, but once he did, he was was right back where he was. He works really hard in practice and conditioning."
Brown will face Center Grove sophomore Hayden Watson (42-1) on Friday night. Watson enters as the top seed after claiming sectional, regional and semistate championships. Brown will focus his attention doing what he does best.
"I don't know him, but it's just another match," Brown said. "You've got to wrestle the same match every time."
Cloud said they have looked at film on Watson, but Brown will strike a balance between what to watch out for and sticking with what has already made him successful.
"You've been doing this all year, it makes no sense to go away from that for the biggest match of the year," Cloud said.
