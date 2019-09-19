PENDLETON — A second-minute goal by Delta on Thursday night got the attention of Pendleton Heights’ boys soccer team.
Arabians’ senior striker Brennan Jones made sure the Eagles had to climb up a steep hill to get back in the game.
Jones put four balls in the net, and those happened to be enough. Delta cut into PH’s substantial lead, but the Arabians held their ground and finished 5-3 to the good.
It was a career-high output for Jones, who missed all of last season with an injury, and the second hat trick, or more, by an Arabian this year (Myles Mitchem last week against Park Tudor).
“With the way they were playing, they had their center back pretty far, and they were playing over the top of me,” Jones said. “I used my speed to go through them, and it worked every time.”
Jones put the Arabians ahead 2-1 in the 19th minute, with a solid run through the Eagles’ defense and 10-yard shot. Matt Cole was credited with the assist.
It was Jones again in the 25th minute, with a wicked strike from 25 yards out that beat the Delta keeper in the right corner.
Just after the second-half kickoff, Jones quickly made it a four-bagger, and those goals seemingly put the game out of Delta’s reach.
Jones tapped it in from 5 yards out in the 42nd minute, off a feed from Daniel Aker.
Two minutes later, Jones again found himself free and, from short range, put it by the Eagles’ keeper. The assist was by Vincent Barth.
“I said, ‘Hey, look, you’re a senior, and you’re a captain, and you’ve got to be the one to set the tone,’ and he goes out and scores four goals for us,” PH coach Kyle Davy said. “That was good to see.”
Jones has seven goals on the year. He took seven of PH’s 11 shots, and three others that didn’t go in easily could have. He also made a stop of a Delta shot, in which keeper Justin Overfield was out of the net.
“We were a little more over the top tonight,” Davy said. “Their backs were pinching up a little high, and once we played that long ball, their keeper was cheating a little bit, and Brennan made them pay those four times. Those were pretty easy.”
The other goal by the Arabians (6-2-1, 2-1 Hoosier Heritage Conference) was by Mitchem — part of an all-senior starting 12 — in the 12th minute. That offset the early score by the Eagles (5-4, 1-4).
Down 5-1, Delta didn’t surrender. The Eagles scored in the 53rd and 55th minutes, and took the play to PH for a good chunk of the remaining time. But the Arabians held firm.
“Our defense played pretty well, but we’ve got to clean a few things up,” Davy said. “Once we got the four-goal lead, we kind of let back a little bit, and guys started pinching forward and getting into the attack, and that created a little hole. (Delta) sat in that hole, and they were able to receive, turn and they were able to have a couple of shots, and they went in.”
PH, whose four goals equaled a season-high (Park Tudor), hosts Westfield on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
