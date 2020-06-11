INDIANAPOLIS — Whether it was by her own teammates or the spectacular play of other individuals in the area, the volleyball talent of 2020 Pendleton Heights graduate Averi Lanman has long been overshadowed and a bit underappreciated. Standing 6-foot, Lanman was one of the top middle hitters in the area and combined with teammates Aubree Dwiggins, Ally Hall, Gracie King and Avery Ross to lead the Arabians to Madison County championships the last two seasons.
But her play did get noticed as a multi-year All-Area performer and at the very highest level of competition as Lanman will join defending NAIA national champion Marian University in Indianapolis this fall.
Marian’s coach, Liberty Christian graduate and former Pendleton resident Ashlee Pritchard, believes Lanman can step in right away, most likely in the same middle hitter role she played at PH, and help the Knights defend their title. Pritchard knew the potential Lanman had when seeing her play two years ago.
“We had a large 2020 class with seven seniors, and we knew we were going to be replacing a four-year starting middle,” Pritchard said. “I got a couple chances to watch (Lanman) play club ball, and I knew right away that she was an athlete. She was working hard, helping her setter and moving well on the blocks. Athletically, our interest was there, and then we brought her to campus for a visit and knew that she and her family would be a great fit for our program.”
For Lanman, the situation seems like a perfect fit. She wants to continue playing the sport she loves but also is looking forward to having a well-rounded college student experience. She believes Pritchard and Marian will provide her that opportunity.
“Overall, it was basically everything I could have asked for,” Lanman said. “I didn’t want it to be volleyball all the time. Even though I love the sport, I didn’t want it to be the only thing I had going on because then I could get burnt out, and Munciana has kind of done that to me over the years. …When I was talking to Coach Pritchard, she wants us to have time for other things.”
Lanman knows her first collegiate experience will be different from those of incoming freshmen in past years. The coronavirus has halted summer visits, postponed reporting to campus and has cast a shadow over the season ahead.
“I’m a little concerned. I was really worried that things aren’t going to start like they’re expected to,” she said. “When you think about college, you think you’re going in and, for fall sports, there will be a preseason. I’ll be playing right away, and I’m going to have classes and the whole college experience. But, with the virus, everything has been pushed back and we’re not sure. Everything seems like it’s going to be normal for the most part. We are going to have in-person classes. But I am a little worried that the season might get messed up because no one has really said anything about the season for sure.”
Pritchard believes there will be a season, although like many other programs, Marian volleyball is concerned about large tournaments and the crowds they draw.
“We’re going to play as much as they’re going to let us,” Pritchard said. “There are going to be some differences, especially in travel and how far we travel overnight. That’s what our catch was. It’s up in the air. I could see no season. I could see a full season, and I think every week is different. I just tell the girls to be ready to get back in the gym when it’s a full go.”
Lanman is focused on what she can control and ensuring she’ll be ready when the season does actually begin.
Like most college students, she has one concern that overrides volleyball or even a pandemic.
“Everyone is a little nervous about moving to college, but overall I’m excited,” she said. “I’m going to love the college life, and I’m looking forward to meeting new people because I’m a people person. … The one thing I’m most nervous about is figuring out what I want to study because I just don’t know at this point.”
