NEW CASTLE — Pendleton Heights’ volleyball program had the most successful season in recent history this year.
It ended at 27-6 Saturday at the hands of a team that handed the Arabians two of their defeats, Mount Vernon, in a semifinal of Class 4A Sectional 9.
The Marauders knocked PH out of the tournament 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 and, besides a stretch in the second set, seldom allowed the Arabians to get in system.
MV (27-4) beat the Arabians in late August after PH took the first two sets. The rematch was nowhere as dramatic.
“You’ve got to give it to them,” PH coach Blair Barksdale said. “They played good, clean volleyball and we certainly played tentative and looked a little shy.”
PH fell behind 6-1 in the first set, only won six points off kills and made seven errors during that set.
The Arabians picked themselves up in the middle set and gained an 8-6 lead, off a six-point run with senior Averi Lanman serving. They were more assertive as far as kills, with Avery Ross getting four in the first part of the set.
PH was up 12-10 before the Marauders reversed course and gained a 17-13 advantage which they held.
It became another uphill climb for the Arabians in the final set. They spotted MV the first four points and a 7-1 lead before Lanman and Ross sparked a rally that got PH to within 12-10.
Just as the Arabians were harboring hopes of extending MV, the Marauders slammed the door. Claire Ertel held serve for 10 points, and that was the season for PH.
“That’s where we struggled throughout the match,” Barksdale said. “We’d go serve one point, and (MV) would side out right away. We would never get on runs of two or three quickly enough. They stopped our run, and we would never regain momentum.”
The Arabians averaged over seven aces per match going into Saturday. They had none against MV.
Ross, a sophomore, had 10 kills, and Lanman finished with seven as well as two blocks. Senior setter Aubree Dwiggins, who had over 2,000 assists in her career, served up 14 in her final match for PH.
“It’s tough not to think about just this one match, but looking at our season as a a whole, we finished the best we’ve ever finished in (the Hoosier Heritage) Conference (4-3), and we won two tournaments this season,” Barksdale said. “I’m very proud of the season that we put together this year.”
The other Arabian seniors are middle blocker Gracie King and backcourt players Ally Hall and Aubrey Helpling. They helped PH repeat as Madison County tournament champion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.