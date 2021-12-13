PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights sophomore Jackson Todd has a last name that is synonymous with Arabians wrestling, but he is not worried about history. His focus is on the future and doing his own thing.
Monday, he picked up the type of win that gives him confidence to do just that.
Todd made a second period reversal stand up and outlasted Anderson’s Andrew Dietz 2-1 in the 132-pound match to highlight PH’s 42-29 victory over the Indians in the final Madison County tune-up for both teams.
Todd’s win followed consecutive falls for Elijah Wolf (113), Elijah Creel (120) and Blake Nicholson (126) and preceded a 6-1 decision for Jay Covington at 138 pounds as the Arabians reeled off five straight wins to open the dual meet.
Todd’s father, Mitch, and uncles Mason and Matthew were all state finalists for the Arabians with Mason winning a 2011 title. But the highly touted sophomore is determined to make his own way without relying on the reputation of his surname.
“It goes back to middle school when (PH coach Dave Cloud) told me, ‘Don’t be the next Mason Todd. Be the first Jackson Todd,’” Todd said. “I had another uncle who placed second at state. That doesn’t mean nothing. That doesn’t help me in the match. I don’t start out with extra points because I have an uncle who won state. I’m who I am. I’m going to pound you, and I’m going to wrestle how I wrestle.”
Against Dietz, a semistate qualifier and former Madison County champion, Todd knew it would be an intense match. After the two battled to a scoreless first period, Todd scored a reversal in the second for a 2-0 lead. After the second period, both wrestlers were sent to their coaches as the intensity was possibly getting out of hand.
“You could just tell that both kids were getting a little amped up, and it’s really easy for young kids to lose control,” Cloud said. “I thought that was really smart. (The official) said to go the coaches, take a couple breaths and give both of them a chance to reset emotionally.”
Todd kept the 2-0 advantage until Dietz scored a late escape, but time ran out before the Anderson wrestler could make another move.
“I knew what he had, and I knew what I had, but I like what I had a little more,” Todd said.
Anderson coach Sean Clark said the two could meet three more times this season, including at the county tournament Saturday as well as sectional and regional.
“Giving up two like that without getting taken down, that reversal is hard to fight back from,” Clark said. “That’s the No. 1 and No. 2 seed (at county). I don’t really see anyone else there, so we’ll get after it again.”
Later in the dual, Anderson did well in the heavier classes — Clark said the strength of his team starts at 132 pounds. At 145 pounds, Jake Wilson scored a second period fall over PH’s Kaden Hasty for the first Anderson win.
But PH’s Jameson Walford scored a 5-1 decision over BradLee Thomas, and Ethan Childers defeated Tremayne Brown by second period fall as the Arabians built their lead to 33-6.
Chris Crank of PH won a wild bout, defeating Anderson’s Ethan Poole in the 170-pound match by a 20-13 score.
Anderson then won four of the final five matches. Gabe Ballinger (182) and Clayton Stephens (220) won by fall, and Jawuan Echols scored an 18-1 technical fall win over Boyne Chen. Dontrell Dowden closed out the meet with a win at 106 pounds by default after PH’s Derek Lowder pinned Anderson’s Ty Lawler in the heavyweight match in 19 seconds.
In the one girls match, Kasey Cruse of Pendleton Heights pinned Anderson’s Hope Howard in the final second of the first period.
The Madison County championship will be held at Pendleton Heights on Saturday with matches beginning at 9 a.m. Pendleton Heights is the seven-time reigning champion and will seek its 30th overall championship.
