FORTVILLE — For a few moments midway through the first half, Pendleton Heights looked like a team that could advance in sectional play.
For most of the rest of the game, the reality of the opponent shined.
The Arabians ended up being no match for No. 4 Mount Vernon on Friday night, falling 63-28 in the first round of Class 4A sectional 21.
The Marauders (9-1) will now play Greenfield-Central in the second round.
“Our kids fought tooth and nail tonight,” Pendleton coach Jed Richman said. “Obviously we’re undermanned, and I’m not going to make excuses. Our kids were ready to play tonight. I’m really proud of these coaches, and I’m really proud of these players under the circumstances we’ve been under the last two weeks.”
The Arabians (5-5) for a second straight game dealt with a crippling reduction in available players because of quarantine policies. The quarantine period for those players came one day too late.
“It’s unfortunate and disappointing how it ended,” Richman said. “I wish we could have played tomorrow (Saturday), but that wasn’t in the books.
“We’re going to follow the rules. My athletic director Chad Smith and principal Connie Rickert, they deserve a lot of credit for our season even continuing. The community here wants people playing and participating, and our leadership, school board and everybody, should be commended.”
Mount Vernon jumped on the Arabians quickly, getting out to a 19-0 lead with a touchdown on the opening kickoff and then TDs in each of its first two possessions after the kick return.
But Pendleton fought back, getting some of the momentum and twice narrowing the margin to one score, at 19-14 and 26-21. The Arabians scored on three straight possessions in the first half.
But the Arabian defense couldn’t handle the explosiveness of the Mount Vernon offense, which scored with big pass plays over the top of the defense, powerful bursts through the middle, and quick scampers around the end and down the sideline.
A 5-5 record sends the Arabians home for good and ends the careers of a group of seniors.
“They are a special group,” Richman said. “Every group’s different. These guys, you saw our character. They could have packed it in last Thursday. But they beat Shelbyville 42 to nothing. Half of the seniors aren’t even here tonight, and those guys, I feel for. They didn’t get a chance to finish it on the field. But that’s a life lesson, you know?”
The first-half offense for Pendleton was backed largely by the arm of one of those seniors, Luke Candiano. The veteran quarterback connected with his receivers for three touchdowns. First, he lofted one to Jalen Jordan, who got wide open behind the Marauder secondary and stood waiting for the ball to drop into his arms before running into the end zone for a 50-yard score.
On the next possession, Candiano found Caden Sims streaking across the middle of the field, and he outran the defenders for a 72-yard TD.
Pendleton’s next score didn’t come for another 9 minutes of game time, because Mount Vernon ate up the clock with running plays and gained extra yardage because of 35 yards in penalties.
But when the Arabians finally had their turn again, they got a big 21-yard pass play from Candiano to Isaac Wilson, and then three plays later Jordan caught another TD pass, this time for 27 yards to make it 26-21.
But Mount Vernon kept pressing with its speedy and talented players, scoring three TDs in the final 3:19 of the second quarter to take firm control.
