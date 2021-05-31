PENDLETON — Rarely do the last three batters in a lopsided baseball game get much more than passing mention. But for Pendleton Heights coach Matt Vosburgh, what those three hitters — all seniors — represent is bigger than one game.
A.J. Swingle pitched a complete game one-hit shutout, and Jake Stank hammered a two-run homer off the light pole in left field as Mount Vernon ended the season for the Arabians with an 8-0 victory in the championship game of Sectional 9 at Bill Stoudt Field on Monday afternoon.
For the final PH turn at the plate of a season that was two years in the making, seniors Hunter Eikenberry, Arturo Casas and Mitchell Cobb took their final high school cuts at the plate against Swingle. While they came up empty — Eikenberry and Casas struck out, and Cobb grounded out — these seniors, part of a group of eight total graduations, faced adversity like no class that has come before it, yet did everything right and made their first-year coach proud.
“I love those seniors. They battled through the season. They didn’t get to play last year and worked really, really hard in the offseason,” a teary-eyed Vosburgh said. “There were 5 o’clock mornings, working together, working hard, and the best part about that senior group is that they love each other.”
Unlike the two regular-season losses to Mount Vernon (24-6) when the Arabians scored 11 total runs, they barely threatened to dent the plate against Swingle.
The senior southpaw did seem to struggle with his command at times — he walked four and hit a batter — but he was most effective at missing the bats of Pendleton Heights (16-16). Only twice did an Arabians runner reach second base, and a two-out fifth inning single by senior Evan MacMillan was the only hit. Swingle retired the final seven batters after MacMillan’s hit, a stretch that included five of his 10 strikeouts.
“He was a better pitcher today than we were hitters,” Vosburgh said. “We couldn’t adjust to him today. He bested us.”
Mount Vernon plated the one run it needed in the second inning against PH sophomore starter Ricky Howell on an RBI infield single by Elijah Bridenthal. The Marauders added three more in the third on an RBI double by Ball State-commit Hunter Dobbins before Stank followed with his towering blast to left.
There will be better days ahead for Howell. The staff ace left with two outs in the third inning, but Vosburgh knows he is part of a bright future for PH baseball.
“They hit everybody we threw at them,” Vosburgh said. “Just because Ricky had a rough day today doesn’t mean that his stuff isn’t going to play.”
The Marauders, who will head to Plainfield for Saturday’s regional, put the game out of reach in the fifth with four more runs. One scored on another Bridenthal single, while three more crossed on wild pitches and an error.
After the postgame hoopla, Jadon Donati was the last player to leave the dugout for the clubhouse -- seemingly unable to allow his season and career to end. Vosburgh said the passion from his seniors will benefit the younger Arabians coming up and keep the program’s tradition of success intact.
“Those guys were able to see what this type of program is like with those seniors who came back this year,” Vosburgh said. “They were that example to them. Those sophomores and those juniors know what it means to be a part of this program and know how special this program is.”
The Arabians seniors are MacMillan, Casas, Cobb, Donati, Eikenberry, Keegan McClure, Cam Harris and Maverik Mollenkopf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.