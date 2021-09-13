PENDLETON — As a result of a weather-induced rescheduled game, Pendleton Heights hosted a girls and boys soccer doubleheader Monday evening with some of the best the state has to offer coming to town.
The Delta girls team brought the state’s leading scorer in a Hoosier Heritage Conference matchup, and Hamilton Southeastern sported the fourth-ranked team in Indiana.
Louisville commit Addie Chester scored two goals for the Eagles to bring her season total to 36, but she was outdone on this evening by PH freshman Katie Coleman’s hat trick as the Arabians stopped Delta 5-2 to remain unbeaten in conference play.
The boys team went toe-to-toe with and battled the Royals from start to finish but came up on the short end of a 1-0 final score.
One in victory and one in defeat, both Arabians coaches left feeling good about their teams’ efforts.
“With a player like that, you’ve got to be physical and you can’t back down,” girls coach Mark Davy said. “I thought we did that.”
“I’m giving my guys a lot of credit. They came out tonight and fought hard,” boys coach Kyle Davy said. “Playing the No. 2 team in the state last Thursday in Fishers, they beat us 8-0. That was sort of a wake-up call. To that point, we were undefeated. So getting to play a higher level of competition, we learned a lot about ourselves and about our team.”
Much of the credit for slowing Chester — particularly in the first half — went to sophomore Isabelle Phillips and junior Kaitlyn Prickett. Both used their footwork and physicality to frustrate the 2020 Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year for Indiana. On the few occasions she was able to get a shot away, senior keeper Kieli Ryan was there and had two saves in the first half.
“They did a great job of finding her in the middle (of the field),” Mark Davy said.
The Arabians scored twice in the first half, a rebound goal by Emma Harvey just under 12 minutes into the match was the lone tally until Prickett took a corner kick with 8:35 left and found Charlie Cannady for the 2-0 lead.
It was Cannady’s fourth goal of the season and the first of the year for Harvey.
It took Chester seven minutes of second-half action to score her first goal against the Arabians in two years as she blasted home a score from 30 yards out to halve the PH lead.
It was Coleman who provided the needed answer as PH (6-2-1) looked to keep a comfortable lead against the explosive Chester.
At the 29:55 mark, Prickett was credited with her second assist of the night as she found Coleman for a 3-1 lead, and the freshman scored again just over three minutes later, this time on a feed from Phillips for the 4-1 advantage.
Chester scored her second of the night at the 23:12 mark to pull Delta within 4-2.
But the Arabians' defense held firm the rest of the way, with Coleman completing her hat trick with 1:51 remaining. Her 10th goal of the season provided the final 5-2 margin.
Phillips enjoyed the challenge of battling a player like Chester, and the key was just staying within herself.
“I was a little intimidated when Mark said she was a D1 player,” Phillips said. “But it’s just keeping her in front of you, not stabbing and taking your time, just being patient with yourself.”
The Phillips assist gave her a team-high six for the season while Prickett’s two assists gave her five on the year.
In the nightcap, the Royals scored the eventual winning goal at the 26:20 mark of the first half when Evan Dawdy booted home his fourth of the season off a feed from Blake Braden.
After that, it was the defense of the Arabians — including 10 saves by keeper William Phillips — that gave them a chance to pull off a stunning upset.
There were opportunities, most coming for leading scorer Kam Kail.
Twice in the first half, Kail got a good look at the goal but missed just wide. Then three times in the second half between the 24:55 mark and 17:07 remaining he took a shot, missing wide once and twice being denied by Royals keeper Charlie Woodring. The last reasonable chance came with 3:09 remaining when his free kick from just outside the box was collected by Woodring.
With four consecutive HCC games coming up for Kyle Davy’s group, a 1-0 loss to HSE can provide a boost of confidence for PH (6-3).
“That’s why we wanted to reschedule this game, so that we’d be playing the No. 2 team, the No. 4 team, and the No. 7 team — Westfield — all at a high level going into a conference schedule,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll continue to play at that high level and see some success from it.”
Both teams play Yorktown next. The girls host the Tigers on Tuesday while the boys head to Delaware County for a Wednesday meeting.
