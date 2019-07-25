PENDLETON — The arc of success for Pendleton Heights volleyball under coach Blair Barksdale has been trending upward, with 18 wins in each of her first two seasons before a 21-14 mark last year that included the Madison County championship.
Now a group that has been with Barksdale throughout are seniors, and she believes this program is ready to continue moving in the right direction, which means competing in the tough Hoosier Heritage Conference and an even tougher sectional.
"The county will continue to be our expectation, and we've got to start to start being middle of the ladder to top third of the conference," Barksdale said. "Then we want to be contenders for the sectional final. We want to win a sectional championship. I don't think we've won since 1998."
After sectional realignments were announced, that task gets a little more difficult as the Arabians are now in a bracket that includes perennial powers New Castle and Yorktown, also HHC rivals.
Barksdale said her team is motivated after a 3-1 loss to Greenfield-Central in last year's sectional final, a team the Arabians had beaten in five sets just a week earlier.
"We haven't talked about it yet because we don't like to look back," she said. "But they do need to learn what that felt like. That internally has to motivate the returning kids, that we don't want to be in that situation this year."
The talent level of those returning kids is at a very high level.
The three top hitters for PH are back, including sophomore Avery Ross (339 kills) and seniors Gracie King (313 kills) and Averi Lanman (204 kills). With senior setter Aubree Dwiggins (814 assists, 98 kills) and senior libero/defensive specialist Ally Hall (377 digs, 584 serves received) returning as well, there is plenty of reason for optimism heading into this season, which begins Aug. 19 when Richmond comes to town.
"Offensively, I think we're already ahead of the game where we were last year," Barksdale said. "I think it's going to be our service pressure, ball control and defensively making more plays. I think we've been last in the conference in digs, so we're working on extending our range and (to) make more plays, so we can build on our offense and be more dynamic in our offense."
Senior Aubrey Helpling, after seeing some varsity time last year, has shown improvement this year. Helpling, along with a group of young players, is a big part of another reason Barksdale is so excited about the coming season.
Her roster has solid depth at every position, something that hasn't always been the case.
"We have some depth this year," she said. "Averi Lanman could play all the way around, but it helps to have some solid defensive kids that can take that pressure off her. Last year, we kind of fell off if our core group didn't perform at their peak. Ally, for a non-club kid, is playing the best I've seen her play, and it's because she's got somebody pushing her to make her better."
Sophomore setter Olivia Wright could see time on the court, which could free up Dwiggins as an attacker at times.
"We've got so many people pushing at most of our spots. It's just going to make us better players and a better team," Barksdale said. "Yes, there will be some difficult conversations about playing time later in the season as roles are developed, but at the end of the day, it's all about what's best for the team. And I think we have the right players who understand (that)."
That depth is aided by sophomore Gabby Ennis and a pair of freshmen who show plenty of promise in Ramsey Gary and Hannah Grile.
"There again, we've got three kids battling for two spots on the court, which is going to do nothing but make them and us better," Barksdale said.
That combination of talent, experience and depth has the Arabians ready to face some steep challenges ahead this season.
"We have got to figure out how to play with confidence," Barksdale said. "We're kind of a smaller 4A school, but we've got to get out of that 'poor me' mentality. ...We've got to be able to walk into a gym with that aura around us that we belong here, too. That's been our issue the last couple years. We just don't have that swagger about us yet.
"Once we start clicking and rolling on all four cylinders, we're going to realize our potential. We're going to start playing with that swagger, and then we'll be able to compete in the HHC and in our sectional."
