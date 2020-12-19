LAPEL — Before the first matches of the day began, fans were reminded of just how different the 2020 Madison County Wrestling Tournament would be from the 49 that preceded it.
With the Anderson team — including weight class favorites Romello Williams and Andrew Dietz — unable to compete due to quarantine, the competing wrestlers arranged themselves in a large “A” at the center of the mat.
Pendleton Heights coach Dave Cloud, whose team won its seventh straight title and 29th overall, said it was a reminder to an important member of the area wrestling community it had not been forgotten.
“It’s a community. We just want to let them know that we’re thinking about them today,” Cloud said. “I talked to (Anderson coach) Sean (Clark) early in the week, and he said ‘There’s nothing we can do about it. It’s just what we have to do.’ It’s frustrating because every coach wants to go out there and compete.”
The Arabians put 10 wrestlers in championship matches with six emerging victorious. PH finished with 260 points, outdistancing a strong effort from Frankton (222) for the second straight year. With five varsity wrestlers out — three due to contact tracing and three-time county champ Jared Brown among two with injury — this year’s win was especially satisfying for Cloud.
“It meant a lot,” he said. “I told the kids it was going to come down to kids outperforming their seeds and getting those falls early in the day, and they did both of those things really well. It means so much with this being the 50th anniversary of the first tournament with (former PH coach George) King starting it. It meant a lot to win it, especially under these circumstances.”
PH 195-pounder Colin Gillespie repeated as county champ by pinning Frankton’s Kolton Frazier 1:59 into the championship match. Due to a pair of forfeits, that was Gillespie’s only match of the day as he improved to 13-0.
“He’s frustrated because he only got one match today,” Cloud said. “He wanted to wrestle a little longer.”
Blake Nicholson was PH’s first champ, winning a 12-1 major decision over Alexandria’s Logan Flowers at 126 pounds. Jackson Todd followed with a pin of Madison-Grant’s Zeb Taylor at 132 pounds, and Ethan Childers took the 152-pound crown in a hard-fought 3-0 decision over Crew Farrell from Frankton. Gator Bynum won the 160-pound title with a second-period fall over Kyle Shelton from Lapel, and Sam Mossoney capped the Arabians' day with an exciting 8-5 decision over Frankton’s Hunter Branham in the 285-pound title match.
“It was back and forth. We had (Branham) on his back, then he had us on our back -- just a typical heavyweight match,” Cloud said.
Frankton put five wrestlers into the finals, with last year’s 113-pound champion Huston Ellingwood taking the 120-pound title this year with a second-period fall over Alan Buzan from Lapel. Seth Lawson gave the Eagles a second champion as he defeated Jaiden Tong from PH by an 11-2 major decision.
Lapel placed fifth a year ago with no champions but jumped to third this year with 200 points and had an individual title winner as Grant Morris defeated Arabian Dresden Roberts with a third-period fall.
“It was good to get a winner, and we had six in the finals,” Lapel coach Jake Stillwell said. “That’s our next step. We’re meeting expectations. Now we want to exceed them.”
Fourth-place went to Alexandria, with three Tigers taking first place, including two-time champion and 2020 Fred Lamb Most Outstanding Wrestler Award winner Max Naselroad.
“It means a lot,” Naselroad said. “We talked this week about being the most dominant wrestler. We wanted to come out here and make a statement because we felt that I should have been ranked this year in the state.”
Naselroad improved to 5-0 with a 48-second fall over T.J. Swinford from PH in the 145-pound title match. Sophomore Isaiah Fye also repeated as a title winner, defeating Lapel freshman Braken Little by fall in 36 seconds in the 106-pound final, and Brancen Combs defeated Lapel’s Ethan McCrory in a second-period fall at 170 pounds.
“It was great competition today and to have three champions, we’re very satisfied,” Alex coach Norman Rayford said.
Madison-Grant was fifth with 110 points, followed by Elwood at 68. The Panthers made the most of their small contingent of wrestlers as Jayden Reese won the 113-pound title, and Chase Lovell finished first at 220 pounds.
