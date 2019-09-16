PENDLETON--For five games and three weeks, Pendleton Heights junior Macy Browning reluctantly played spectator.
Sidelined since Aug. 27 with a knee injury – some thought would be season-ending – the midfielder sat idle, keeping stats instead of posting them.
On Monday night, she shed the clipboard and made an immediate impact as the Arabians’ girls soccer team routed Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Delta 9-1 to win their third straight.
Browning lined in the game’s first goal within the first 10 minutes and added two assists, while six different Arabians scored at least one goal for the program’s second-largest margin of victory this year.
“I feel a little out of shape,” Browning laughed after her return performance. “But I knew it was going to be like that coming back from an injury.”
Browning suffered the injury on a hard collision against Lawrence North on Aug. 26, and she originally feared a possible torn meniscus. Opting to wait it out instead of getting an MRI, Browning slowly healed and two weeks ago tried to resume practicing, but the pain lingered.
After a few more day of rest, she practiced for the first time this past Thursday – pain free.
Once she felt stable on her feet, Browning knew it was time to come back.
Individually, she recorded six of the team’s 29 shots against Delta, which entered the game with a 6-2 record. They were 1-1 in the HHC.
“I’d like to do a little better. I know some of my shots were off,” Browning said. “But, I’m glad the rest of the team made up for that. We did good all together.”
Megan Mills, one of the team’s three captains, assisted on Browning’s goal, and later she put Pendleton Heights ahead 5-0 with a hat trick by the 31st minute.
Mills added a second assist to Dani Crenan that increased the lead to 4-0. Mills’ first goal dropped in off a free kick to make it 2-0. Browning assisted Mills to pad the advantage to 3-0.
Browning’s second assist slipped through to Kaitlyn Prickett in the 37th minute for a 6-0 lead by halftime.
“She just gives us that presence up top to slow the play down to possess off her and make runs off of her," PH head coach Mark Davy remarked on Browning’s reemergence. "So, it’s good to have that presence on the field for the girls to play off of. She creates a lot of stuff for herself, but even more importantly, she creates for the girls around her, and that’s huge for us going forward.”
The Arabians built a 7-0 lead in the 47th minute on an unassisted goal from freshman Alex Creel, who dribbled more than half the field on a breakaway to score.
Delta’s Addie Chester, a Penn State recruit, erased PH’s shutout bid with a goal in the game’s 62nd minute before the Arabians were gifted an own goal eight minutes later.
Maddie Likens, a team captain on defense, scored the final goal with 5:47 remaining off an assist from Kylea Lloyd.
“I’m really happy with the team effort. I think every player has stepped up the way that they should this year,” Browning said. “I’m very proud of them. We’ve had a lot of freshmen come in, like Kaitlyn (Prickett), Charlie (Cannady) and Alex (Creel). They’ve all done really well for us and are really big part of our team.”
PH improved its season record to 6-2-2 and 2-1 in the HHC.
“It’s a pretty good feeling, especially in a conference game, knowing other conference teams are going to see that, and they’re going to know that we’re going to be a hard game later,” Browning said. “We’re a powerful team, so it’s especially nice in conference games to put up so many.”
The Arabians continue their HHC schedule Tuesday at home against Yorktown, who owns a 5-2-1 record and stands 2-2 in the conference after falling to front runner Mt. Vernon 4-2 in a shootout on Saturday.
“I thought that was probably the best game we played all season, especially the first half,” Davy said. “To be able to spread it around like that, that’s good for us. It’s a big confidence builder, and we’re going to need it going into tomorrow’s game against Yorktown, who are one of the top teams in our conference this season.”
