PENDLETON -- Pendleton Heights' wrestling squad easily took the first of what it anticipates to be two trophies in as many Saturdays on its home mats.
The Arabians prepped for the Madison County Tournament with four wins in as many matches in the PH Super 6 event, and six PH wrestlers went 4-0.
PH topped a shorthanded Frankton squad 54-15 in its second match, and the Arabians also won over Purdue Polytechnic 51-25, Elwood 66-15 and Winchester 48-36.
The perfect Arabians were seniors Elijah Creel (120 pounds), Blake Nicholson (126), Ethan Childers (160) and Boyne Chen (195, three falls); junior Sam Mossoney (220); and sophomore Jackson Todd (132).
Sophomore Chris Crank went 3-1 at 170, with his defeat to Frankton's Crew Farrell. Junior Jaylen Covington (138) and freshman Elijah Wolfe (113) also were 3-1. Wolfe had a fall in 17 seconds in one of his matches.
"We were flat in a couple of spots, but we have a young team this year; more than half of our kids are freshmen this year, not the varsity but the whole team," PH coach Dave Cloud said. "We were happy to get back out on the mat and it's too bad we didn't get a fifth match."
The meet was reduced to five teams after Muncie Central had to pull out because of Covid issues.
PH is wrestling without two-time County and reigning sectional champ Colin Gillespie (195 last year), who was seriously injured in an auto accident last month.
"It's always frustrating when you have a lot of young kids in the lineup, and they get frustrated when they don't advance as quickly as they want to," Cloud said. "I'm happy with where we are after what we had to go through with Colin. You can't be unhappy when you consider how things could have been."
Frankton likewise had adversity in this event, as the Eagles had to forfeit 106, 113 and 120 because those wrestlers were in quarantine over Covid.
The Eagles managed a 54-24 win over Elwood, but fell 54-18 to Winchester and 48-18 to Purdue Polytechnic.
Farrell, last year's PH regional champion at 152 as a freshman, improved to 16-1 on the season with four wins, two by fall.
Going 3-1 for Frankton were Carson Ward (132), Corbin Alexander (160) and Hunter Branham (285). Branham won a triple-overtime match over PH's Derek Lowder 2-1.
"This week was pretty chaotic," said Frankton coach Courtney Duncan, whose team had two dual meets. "It's tough on the kids when we don't get any consistency with our practice schedule and weight cuts. Making weight three days a week is pretty tough on a high school wrestler no matter who you are, so we're looking forward to a full week of practice before we go into the County meet."
Elwood's other defeats were to Winchester 54-18 and Purdue Polytechnic 48-18.
Panthers who went 3-1 were Kaleb Cowell (106), Damon Cornwell (170) and Kayden McCray (220).
