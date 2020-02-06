YORKTOWN — Foul trouble and poor shooting handed Pendleton Heights a tally in the loss column against Yorktown on Thursday for the first time since 2014.
“I felt like our effort just wasn’t good enough,” Pendleton head coach Kevin Bates said. “Yorktown just outplayed us in every aspect of the game. Offensively … there was no sense of urgency.”
The 56-42 loss was forced by a tough Yorktown defense that did not give Pendleton any room. As a team that relies on 3-point shooting, the Arabians went only 4-for-25 from beyond the arc. Despite going 9-for-10 from 3 last week, sophomore Jamison Dunham went 0-for-6 and finished with only three points.
“(Yorktown does) a good job defensively,” Bates said. “It seemed like every time we thought we were open, they had a good closeout.”
With the lack of perimeter execution, Pendleton faced the challenge of getting in the lane and crashing the boards. This is one aspect of the game Bates thought his team didn’t do enough of.
“The ball wasn’t going in, and we still kept settling for shots,” Bates said. “We needed to take it to the rack more and try to get it inside more.”
For most of the second half, the Arabians were in foul trouble. Senior Kamden Earley notched his fourth foul early in the third quarter. This put one of Pendleton’s leading defensemen on the bench for much of the final 16 minutes.
However, it was not just Earley who committed fouls. As a team, Pendleton tallied 22 fouls over the course of the game. Although the Arabians were never out of it, constant free throws were a relentless setback.
“It just shows who was the most aggressive team,” Bates said. “They played stronger, and typically, the team that does that benefits from the calls.”
Senior Tristan Ross noticed his team was not making adjustments to fit the pace of the game. This caused the Arabians to commit many of the same fouls over and over.
“Every official calls the game different,” Ross said. “You have to adjust to the officials because they are not going to change the way they are calling the game.”
Yorktown took full advantage of this problem as the Tigers went 19-of-25 at the line. Every time Pendleton went on a run in the second half, it was met with a pair of Yorktown free throws.
Despite the outcome, Ross continued to be an offensive force to be reckoned with. Ross finished with 15 points and four offensive rebounds. Although the score was not in Pendleton’s favor, Ross believes his team’s effort stayed tough throughout the game.
“I thought we fought,” Ross said. “We just didn’t hit shots. I thought I played pretty well. I think everybody stepped up when they needed to. The score didn’t really show that, but I think we played alright.”
All of this came with junior Davrick Black out of the starting lineup because of team rule violations. Without Black on point, the Arabians did not have the same energy as they have had much of the season.
Pendleton moves to 8-10 overall and 4-2 in the Hoosier Heritage Conference.
