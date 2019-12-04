BLOOMINGTON -- Junior wide receiver Whop Philyor and sophomore running back Stevie Scott III highlighted six Indiana players who earned All-Big Ten offensive honors Wednesday.
Phliyor and Scott earned All-Big Ten second-team honors, while right guard Simon Stepaniak and tight end Peyton Hendershot earned All-Big Ten third-team honors. Junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey and sophomore right guard Caleb Jones were honorable mention All-Big Ten selections.
Philyor finished with 69 catches for 1,001 yards and five TDs during the regular season, ranking third in the conference in receptions and fourth in yards.
Scott has rushed for 845 yards on 4.7 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns, while ranking second among Big Ten running backs in receiving with 26 catches for 211 yards and two TDs.
Hendershot has 46 catches for 555 yards and four TDs, while Stepaniak and Jones helped anchor an IU offensive line that allowed 1.92 sacks per game, despite using five different combinations during the course of the season.
Ramsey made six starts and appeared in 10 games for the Hoosiers, ranking second in the Big Ten in completion percentage (69.2), while passing for 2,227 yards with 13 TDs and four interceptions. He also posted 198 yards rushing and six rushing TDs, including one in overtime that lifted the Hoosiers to a 44-41 win over rival Purdue last Saturday in the Old Oaken Bucket game.
On Tuesday, IU kicker Logan Justus was named second-team All Big-Ten, while linebacker Micah McFadden, cornerback Tiawan Mullen, defensive tackle Demarcus Elliot and punter Haydon Whitehead were named honorable mention All-Big Ten selections.
PILOT BEER PROGRAM COMPLETE
The first year of selling beer and wine at IU football games netted positive results.
According to IU athletic director Fred Glass, the school netted more revenue than expected from alcohol sales. And according to IU public safety statistics, there was a significant drop in alcohol-related incidents in and around Memorial Stadium.
There were 40 alcohol-related incidents during IU’s six home football dates in 2019, down from an average of 59 in each of the three previous seasons.
“Our main goal with this initiative was to enhance the gameday experience for our fans and to reduce alcohol-related incidents in and around the stadium, and we succeeded on both fronts,” Glass said.
Gross revenues from beer and wine sales at IU’s six home football games in 2019 were just over $470,000. After expenses and revenue sharing, IU Athletics netted just over $200,000, exceeding Wasserman’s original projections of $171,000.
In accordance with the guidelines of the pilot program, IU Athletics will share 10 percent of the net sales revenues, or just over $20,000, with the IU Dean of Students Office in support of substance use prevention programming for all students on the Bloomington campus.
