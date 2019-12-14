BLOOMINGTON – Part of the fun of bowl season is cross-conference matchups, facing a new team from a different part of the country after the grind of league play.
Count Indiana junior wide receiver Whop Philyor as one who wants to help carry the mantle for the Big Ten when the Hoosiers face Tennessee from the Southeastern Conference in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., on Jan. 2.
“It’s big for us to go down there and show them that we’re the best conference,” Philyor said. “We ain’t no pushovers up here in the Big Ten.”
Tennessee (7-5) enters the bowl matchup on a five-game win streak. The Indiana-Tennessee matchup is one of three head-to-head Big Ten-SEC contests, a list that includes Michigan against Alabama (Citrus) and Minnesota against Auburn (Outback).
“I think all the Big Ten teams are with each other for the bowl games,” Philyor said. “We all want the Big Ten teams to win, beat all the SEC teams. I want Ohio State to win the championship because they are a Big Ten team. It’s better for us. I’m with all the Big Ten teams right now.”
The Hoosiers (8-4) are vying for just their third nine-win season and first since 1967. Philyor has been a big key to IU’s success, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors after a breakout junior season that included 69 catches for 1,001 yards and five TDs.
“I just feel like I’ve matured more,” Philyor said. “Like everybody is immature but I’ve been more mature this year because I used to, like, play a lot. I used to stay up all night … better work habits.
“My work ethic is way better than when I first got here. In high school, I didn’t really lift weights. I wasn’t a weight room type guy. I just matured in every aspect of my life, basically.”
Overall, Philyor and the rest of IU’s fleet receivers helped the Hoosiers finish the season ranked second in the Big Ten is passing offense (308.7 ypg) and second in total offense (443.6 ypg). Phliyor credited the play calling of first-year offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and his willingness to get quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Peyton Ramsey to throw the ball downfield.
“Us last year and the year before being too close (to the vest), not throwing the ball as much as we should have,” Philyor said. “All that coming together. Making the most of the opportunities that we get. That’s all we did every game, make the most of our opportunities.”
A Tampa, Fla., native, Philyor said he’s overjoyed to return to his home state and play in a bowl game. He expects “all of Tampa” to come see him play. Later, Philyor amended that remark but still said he expects about 200 people, including his mom, in the stands.
“She always sees me play, but she’s super happy she gets to see me in the heat instead of the cold and the rain,” Philyor said. “We’re happy about that.”
EXTRA POINTS
IU completed its first two bowl practices Friday and Saturday at the Mellencamp Indoor Football Complex. “We’re just getting back to the fundamentals,” Philyor said. “We had a long time off. The first day was just like we were a little sloppy on the first day, but we just picked it up (Saturday), it’s good.” … The Hoosiers will practice again Sunday, then take a few days off for final exams before resuming practice next weekend. “Christmas Eve morning will be our final practice on campus and then give our players a chance to go home for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and a couple days afterwards, and we'll meet in Jacksonville,” IU football coach Tom Allen said. “Many guys will come here with us, and we'll travel together. And those that are further away will just go ahead and report down to the bowl site.” … Early ticket sales for the Gator Bowl have been strong, and there’s projections that the 67,000-seat TIAA Bank Field may sell out. “They're expecting a big old crowd,” Allen said. “So really exciting for our team. Just talking with them, even this morning as we had our practice and team meetings, just about the opportunity that this creates for our program.” … Allen said the team is planning to attend the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 29 in Jacksonville. “That will be a neat experience for us and to support those guys,” Allen said. “We got a chance to meet several of their coaches and a couple of their players, different coaches have coached those players over the years different places. And got to know (general manager) Chris Ballard, a lot of respect for him and the job he does there and kind of the man that he is.”
