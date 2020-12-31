BLOOMINGTON -- Five days ago, Indiana junior point guard Rob Phinisee was demoted to a bench role, a player in search of lost confidence.
Phinisee didn’t start again when the Hoosiers faced Penn State. But he finished, in a big way.
Phinisee hit a go-ahead jumper in the lane with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, then walled off Penn State guard Sam Sessoms as he went for the tying score, lifting Indiana to an 87-85 overtime win over the Nittany Lions at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Phinisee said the game-winning shot came on a broken play, but he came through with a turnaround 10-footer at an opportune time.
“Just saw an opening,” Phinisee said. “I felt like I had to make a shot for our team. I delivered.”
As Sessoms shot and a last-second follow up fell short, IU players raced off the bench to celebrate as time expired. The Hoosiers (6-4, 1-2 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak to pick up their first conference win of the season.
“Excited to get this two-game losing streak off our mind,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “When you are in this league, it weighs on you because it is so daunting.”
Indiana let a 12-point second-half lead slip away, then needed a free throw from Trayce Jackson-Davis with 7.7 seconds left to tie the score at the end of regulation. Jackson-Davis missed a second free throw that could have won the game, but Phinisee helped bail him out with a blocked shot at the end of regulation that kept the score tied to force overtime.
Jackson-Davis led five IU scorers in double figures with 21 points. Senior guard Al Durham added 18 points, going 4-of-8 from 3-point range. Sophomore guard Armaan Franklin had 16 points, Phinisee had 11 points and freshman swingman Trey Galloway had 10 points and five assists to just one turnover.
Phinisee, who played 29 minutes and was on the floor at the end of regulation and in overtime, said he’s willing to adjust to a bench role. Galloway replaced him in the starting lineup the last two games.
“I’ll do whatever it takes, come off the bench, start, whatever,” Phinisee said. “It’s really about the teammates. They gave me confidence, just keep playing aggressive, keep playing team ball.”
Miller said Phinisee and Durham, IU’s much-maligned veteran guards, “played their butts off” for the Hoosiers.
“Big difference when our older guys, our guys with the most experience, are playing with confidence like they did tonight,” Miller said.
But after Durham’s fourth 3-pointer put Indiana up 66-54 with 9:58 left, Penn State charged back. The Nittany Lions made four 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Myles Dread and Sessoms cut Indiana’s lead to 77-76, and the Nittany Lions went up 80-79 on a drive by Sessoms with 28 seconds left.
On IU’s final offensive possession of regulation, Galloway drove the baseline and found Jackson-Davis in the lane, who was fouled by Dread on a slap across the elbow as he attempted to make the catch. Jackson-Davis then tied the score at the foul line before missing his second shot.
Myreon Jones led Penn State (3-4, 0-3) with 20 points. Sessoms added 17 points. The Nittany Lions shot 47.7% from the floor and 42.9% from 3-points range (12-of-28).
“Defensively, we’ve taken a step back here a little bit,” Miller said. “To give up 85 points was a downer.”
BRUNK UNDERGOES SURGERY
Indiana announced before the game senior center Joey Brunk underwent back surgery Wednesday morning and will be out indefinitely. The 6-foot-11 Brunk, a transfer from Butler, started 31 games for the Hoosiers last season, averaging 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. Brunk has not appeared in IU’s first 10 games this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.