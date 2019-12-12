BLOOMINGTON -- In the closing seconds of a one-possession game Tuesday, Indiana sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee made a savvy hustle play that helped the Hoosiers escape with a win against Connecticut.
With 21.4 seconds left, Phinisee scooped up a loose ball off a Hoosier miss and was fouled. Calmly, Phinisee made both free throws to put IU up 56-51. Indiana won 57-54, picking up an important non-conference victory at the Jimmy V Classic.
IU is hopeful Phinisee will continue to make progress coming back from injury when the Hoosiers play their Big Ten home opener Friday against Nebraska at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (8 p.m., Big Ten Network).
“Rob is a great player, and he really adds a lot to our team, both offensively and defensively,” IU senior forward Justin Smith said. “We missed him the last couple of games, so it was good to have him back out there and, obviously, he made some big plays down the stretch.”
Phinisee finished with six points, four rebounds and twp assists in close to 13 minutes against Connecticut. The Hoosiers were plus-5 with Phinisee on the floor. Phinisee has been banged up all season and missed IU’s previous four games with abdominal, rib and ankle injuries.
“Defensively, he went in there and impacted the game when he came in, and then offensively he’s steady and he’s strong,” IU coach Archie Miller said. “He doesn’t just fire the ball all over the place. He keeps it kind of tight, and (he had) two big free throws at the end of the game as well.
“Happy for him. He’s had a really, really tough start to the year. He has not been able to get over the hump. Hopefully, this is the sign getting him back.”
With Phinisee out, freshman guard Armaan Franklin, junior guard Al Durham and Devonte Green each has taken turns running the offense. Phinisee started 29 games at point guard for IU last season, dishing a team-high 94 assists. He’s not only IU’s best ball-handler, but he’s the best on-ball defender on the team as well.
“His demeanor, the way he plays, he adds confidence,” center Joey Brunk said. “We all believe in him.”
Phinisee’s return also gave Miller a full complement of 11 scholarship players to use for the first time this season. No player scored in double-figures in the UConn win, but 10 of the 11 scholarship players who entered the game scored at least one point.
“We just have to be really mindful every day how hard it is to coexist with 11 players who all expect to play,” Miller said. “But if we’re about the right things and we play the right away and it’s about the win, at the end of the day this team has a chance to be pretty good.”
It also allowed Miller to use different combinations during the Connecticut game, including going smaller with Smith at power forward and freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis at center for some stretches.
“Our defense got amped up again when Trayce was out there at the center position,” Miller said. “He held his own, then we started to get more deflections. Justin covered some more ground.”
While the Hoosiers (9-1, 0-1 Big Ten) are still seeking their first conference win after losing by 20 points at Wisconsin, Nebraska (4-5, 0-0) is trying to get its season on track under first-year coach Fred Hoiberg. The Cornhuskers suffered back-to-back losses to UC Riverside and Southern Utah to start the season and are coming off a 95-76 loss to Creighton.
Indiana showed it could bounce back from a disappointing loss at Wisconsin with its win over Connecticut. Now the Hoosiers are looking to continue that momentum at home, where they are 8-0 this season.
Miller would like to see better execution offensively and on the boards against Nebraska. The Hoosiers have been outrebounded in each of their last two games and have averaged 60.5 points during that stretch.
“These last couple of games have been tough for us on offense,” Miller said. “We haven’t shot the ball particularly well from 3. We haven’t got a ton of clean looks, but I thought (against Connecticut) we probably left about five in transition that we have to convert and probably left about another three or four chippies that we have to get down to put some more points on the board.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.