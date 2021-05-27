LAWRENCE -- Pendleton Heights thrower Andrew Harvey said Thursday's Lawrence Central regional meet was the worst one of his senior year.
Harvey, though, will get a chance at redemption and to go out in style.
Despite fouling on eight of his 12 throws in the discus and shot put, all Harvey needed was one good toss in each event, and he got those in the nick of time to advance to the IHSAA state meet June 4 at Ben Davis.
Frankton junior Braxton Walls also made state Thursday, winning the Marion regional high jump with a leap of 6-foot-5.
Harvey winged the discus 167-7 on his final try, knocking out Delta's Evan Conley for one of three state spots. The top-seeded Harvey ended second to Josiah Green of North Central by 22 inches.
The shot put was another exercise in difficulty that had a happy ending. Harvey came up with a 54-11 throw on his fifth turn, and that exceeded the state distance standard of 53-9.
Harvey, seeded second, gladly settled for fifth in a most competitive event, with six meeting the state standard.
"The discus, I just had a rough first round and a rough second round, and it was getting in my head really bad," Harvey said. "I just got it out on my last throw, and it was a big relief. It was just one of those meets where I had small, little fouls. That stuff happens, and you've just got to put it in the past."
David Lara-Gonzalez of Ben Davis won the shot put (59-10 3/4). Two of Harvey's Hoosier Heritage Conference rivals, Conley and Yorktown's Walker Moore, also got over the state standard.
Harvey will have one more shot at breaking his personal records, 182-9 in the discus and 58-2 in the shot put.
"I think I can throw my best in big meets, but today wasn't a really good example," Harvey said.
Liberty Christian sophomore Seth Price is hoping for a call back from the IHSAA after an exceptional fourth-place run in the 1,600 meters.
Price improved five seeds from the sectional and nearly overtook Covenant Christian's Clayton Reichanadter at the stripe. Price, who ran near the front the whole way, finished in 4:26.42, just .4 of a second shy of third.
"Honestly, I was really happy with how I ran, being just a sophomore," Price said. "Hopefully, by the skin of my teeth I'll get a call (to state). But, if not, I'm very happy with how my season went."
Price also ran the 800 and was seeded fourth, but he ended 16th.
Anderson's BradLee Thomas placed sixth in the 300 hurdles.
PH's Avry Carpenter was seventh in the 1,600, good for two team points. The Arabians tied for 14th with 14 points (Harvey scored eight in the discus and four in the shot put).
Also for PH, Luke Bays placed 12th in the 100. Brenden Hubble got 13th in the pole vault, and Caden McClain was 15th in the 200.
The Arabians' 4x400 relay squad of Eli Arthur, Sean Roan, Andrew Blake and Ethan Ross was 10th, and the 4x800 team of Blake, Roan, Kyle Drinkut and Talor Skalon placed 13th.
Frankton's 4x800 relay team of Bradley Lawrence, Zach Davenport, Jack Melvin and Brice Everitt set a school record of 8:17.03, and the Eagles were fifth at Marion.
Everitt, Lawrence, Davenport and Ayden Brobston placed seventh in the 4x400 relay.
