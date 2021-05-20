FORTVILLE — Even when he isn’t feeling his strongest, Pendleton Heights senior Andrew Harvey is still stronger than most.
Despite battling a cold this week, Harvey won both the discus and the shot put — both in Mount Vernon sectional-record fashion — to lead the Arabians to a third-place team finish.
The Eastern Illinois commit threw the discus 172-foot — 10 feet less than his seed distance and 20 feet better than his nearest competitor — and the shot 57-4. He will lead a large contingent of Arabians to the regional next week at Ben Davis after he finishes getting over a cold that caused him to miss school this week.
“I didn’t throw my best because I’ve been fighting this nasty cold all week,” he said. “I wasn’t going to have a whole lot of energy, but I had enough to get it done.”
“He’s just had a phenomenal year,” PH coach Bill Coggins said. “That’s the season he’s had. He can feel under the weather and still come out and break records.”
Caden McClain joined Harvey as Arabians with blue ribbons when he took the high jump with a leap of 6-2. It was a personal best and helped the PH football star cash in his first sectional championship.
“It feels great because not only did I finish first, but I got a PR for the season,” McClain said. “I really wanted to win a sectional championship before I graduated, so it felt really good. I’m glad I get to move on to regional and compete next week because I didn’t want my high school career to be over.”
Also advancing for the Arabians were Brenden Hubble (pole vault), the 4x800 relay team (Kyle Drinkut, Nicholas Bronnenberg, Elijah Creel, Talor Skalon), Luke Bays (100), Avry Carpenter (1,600) and the 4x400 relay team (Elijah Arthur, Sean Roan, Andrew Blake, Ethan Ross).
Noah Price of Liberty Christian was a two-time regional qualifier with a third-place finish in the 1,600 and was runner-up in the 800, and Bradlee Thomas of Anderson placed third in the 300 hurdles.
Price was challenging down the stretch of the 800 but came up just short despite running his personal best time in the race. He’s looking forward to facing the stout competition that is in abundance at the Ben Davis site.
“I am happy. My goal was honestly to make it to regional,” Price said. “A PR is the best thing you can have in a meet like this.”
At Marion, Alexandria’s Michael Sweigart repeated Harvey’s double as he took home the discus and shot put championships while Hunter Smith of Frankton won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:17.01 and the 4x400 team for the Eagles — Zach Davenport, Brice Everitt, Bradley Lawrence, and Ayden Brobston — was victorious to close out the event.
Also at the Marion site, Frankton advanced the 4x800 relay team, Braxton Walls (high jump), Lawrence (800) and Elwood’s Jayden Reese also moved on with a third-place run in the 300 hurdles.
