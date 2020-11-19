Sean McDermott’s got an opportunity, and that’s all he’s ever needed.
The former Pendleton Heights star signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, marking off another incredible accomplishment in his basketball career.
An Indiana All-Star in 2015, McDermott averaged 7.9 points and shot 40.3% from 3-point range in 125 career games at Butler. As a senior last season, McDermott averaged 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 39.4% from beyond the 3-point arc.
He also survived a career-threatening battle with a staph infection during the summer prior to his junior year of high school, and his mother – Kim, a mentor to a generation of basketball players in Madison County – won a bout against cancer during McDermott’s freshman year at Butler.
Strong in his faith, the adversity gave McDermott a unique perspective on life and basketball.
“Every day is not promised,” he told THB Sports in March. “Doing what you love’s not promised. … It made me realize, if I wanted to be great, I had to put as much time in as possible.”
McDermott’s college career ended abruptly eight months ago when the NCAA Tournament was canceled near the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. With COVID-19 spreading across the country, the NBA canceled its predraft combine and delayed the draft by five months.
McDermott knew in the spring those hurdles could make it more difficult to catch the eye of front office executives, but he vowed to outwork everybody at this position.
Now, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound forward will get a chance to prove himself with the Grizzlies and the G-League’s Memphis Hustle.
The NBA completed its 2019-20 season inside a bubble at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida, with the Los Angeles Lakers winning the championship in October.
The 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin Dec. 22, with preseason contests starting in just a few short weeks.
That doesn’t leave a lot of time for rookies to transition to the pro game, but McDermott’s never been one to back away from a challenge.
He regularly made sacrifices growing up with the goal of getting the most out of his basketball talent.
It’s taken him to the top level of the game.
“If you want to be great, you have to put the time in,” McDermott said in March. “You have to put the effort in, and I think you have to make sacrifices in your daily life.”
The Grizzlies selected another player with Indiana ties with the 30th – and final – pick of the first round during Wednesday night’s draft.
Former Seton Catholic star Desmond Bane – a 2016 Indiana All-Star – averaged 12.7 points and shot 43.3% from 3-point range in 141 career games at TCU. Bane averaged 16.6 points and shot 44.2% from 3-point range as a senior last season.
Area fans might be familiar with the Richmond native from his many regional battles against Liberty Christian, including a thrilling No. 1 vs. No. 2 semifinal matchup during the Lions’ state championship run in 2016.
