The 2021-22 area swim season is already underway with one girls meet completed, but the co-ed portion of the schedule begins this week as teams from Anderson, Elwood, Liberty Christian and Pendleton Heights start their campaigns.
One state qualifier — Anderson’s Carson Smitherman — has graduated, but three-fourths of the girls 200 freestyle relay team that advanced to the finals a year ago returns, including two-time THB Sports Girls Swimming Athlete of the Year Grace McKinney of Pendleton Heights.
There are a number of talented newcomers to watch this season to go with the veterans from Anderson and PH that figure to shine.
Here is a glance at area swim teams and what to watch for during the coming season:
ANDERSON
Head Coach: Jeff Eddy (Boys 24th season, Girls 12th season); 2020-21: 5-0 (boys), 6-2 (girls); Key Losses: Smitherman, Dayton Edwards, Allie Bramwell, Lexi Swanson; Key Returning Athletes: Adian Barrett, Sam Eskew, Bowen Libler, Michael Strait, Libby Hahn, Amber Lindzy, Jasmine DeMarco, Ava Nickelson; Newcomers to Watch: Clayton Lindzy, Fatima Carreon; Potential Breakout: Barrett, Nickelson.
Season Outlook: “(We) look for individual improvement throughout the season (and) individual conference championships (and) … total team improvement,” Eddy said in an email.
ELWOOD
Head Coach: Mindy Kelly (6th season); Key Returning Athletes: Kamryn Moon.
Season Outlook: “Last year was a very challenging year mostly due to COVID and all the quarantining,” Kelly said. “This year we have 26 girls participating but only four guys on the team. Our top returning swimmer is Kamryn Moon, who is a senior this year. We also have several new swimmers that transferred to the sport of swimming from the girls basketball team. All of these girls are having a great impact on the team. We believe depth will help us score more points and win more meets this year.”
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Head Coach: Steve Smith (1st season); Key Returning Athletes: Markus Williams, Lucas Williams, Isabella Smith; Newcomers to Watch: Noah Price, Ethan Ousley, Sienna Koscelek.
Season Outlook: “It is my goal to teach the character of Christ through competitive swimming,” Smith said in an email.
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head Coach: Amanda Swafford (1st season); 2020-21: Sectional finishes, girls third, boys fourth, Girls 200 freestyle relay advanced to state; Key Losses: Emma Weflen, Kaitlyn Wheetley, Dani Creehan, Trevor Cobb, Braydon Jones, Oliver Claxon, Tanner Keesling; Key Returning Athletes: Grace McKinney, Sophie Kaster, Mallory Gentry, Jaima Link, Maddie Heineman, Ashur Grobey, Jacob Simpson, Ian Christian, Tyler Hollendonner; Newcomers to Watch: Ella Rector, Serena Richardson, Macey Parker, Evan McKinney, Ethan Smith; Potential Breakout: Heineman, Rector, Evan McKinney, Kyle Kemper.
Season Outlook: “I am looking to build off the success we had last season at conference and sectional,” Swafford said in an email. “The pool is full this season since our roster has significantly grown, both for our boys and girls. When you add the increase of new athletes with the returning talent, I think our training will move us to positive results. We have some freshmen to watch on both the girls and boys teams, many of which have been competing for years. Additionally, we have one of the largest classes of senior girls who possess incredible talent – this could really be their year. I feel confident that we are going to build our momentum through the season and see what Pendleton can bring to the table this 2021-22 season.”
