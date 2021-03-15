ANDERSON -- Pendleton Heights' Walker Stull struck out 10 batters in six innings Sunday to lead a sterling pitching performance for Anderson University in the first game of a doubleheader at Don Brandon Field.
The Ravens beat Hanover 10-2 in Game 1 but dropped an 8-6 decision in Game 2.
AU (3-3) struck out 16 Panthers in the opener, tying the seventh-highest total in program history. Hanover (5-2) got just two hits in the contest, and Stull was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference pitcher of the week Monday.
Stull (1-0) allowed just one hit and walked four. Jacob Hoffman added six strikeouts in 2.2 innings of relief.
Grahm Reedy led the Ravens' offense, going 2-for-3 with a three-run double and four RBI. Jason Hall-Manley was 2-for-5 with a triple and a two-run single. Tyler Smitherman doubled, and Daleville's T.J. Price had a single and an RBI as part of an eight-hit attack.
Brady Reed went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Game 2, Reedy was 3-for-5 with an RBI and Branton Sanders was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.
Price and PH's Rene Casas Hr. also had singles as part of the 13-hit attack. Price, Hall-Manley and Jonathan Willoughby each drove in one run.
Smitherman struck out seven batters, walked three and surrendered one run on two hits in 4.1 innings. Jose Olivo struck out three batters, yielded a walk and surrendered one run on two hits in two innings.
Anderson travels to Earlham (5-1)for a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.