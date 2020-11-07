BLOOMINGTON – Shortly after Indiana posted another statement win, head coach Tom Allen emerged on the Zoom press conference screen with a scrape on his left cheek.
Allen later disclosed IU had conducted its most physical practice he had been a part of Wednesday in preparing for its Saturday matchup with No. 23 Michigan.
That toughness was apparent at Memorial Stadium, as the No. 13 Hoosiers finished off Michigan 38-21 for their first win against the Wolverines since 1987. When safety Devon Matthews posted the game-clinching interception with 5:05 remaining, Allen celebrated by leaping into the air and tackling Matthews near the sideline.
“Sometimes I don’t really think much in those situations,” Allen said. “That's why I got this cut on my cheek.”
At 3-0, Indiana is off to its best start in Big Ten Play since 1988.
“These guys, they’ve worked so hard,” Allen said. “Everyone has doubted us and said this and that, and it’s so neat to see them to be able to be rewarded for believing in us, for coming here. Some of these guys, came here, could have gone to a lot of other places in the recruiting process, but they believed what I was telling them, our staff was telling them and we basically are doing the thing we said we could do even though we hadn’t done it yet.”
Sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr., with a clean pocket to throw from, passed for a career-high 342 yards and three touchdowns. Penix wasn’t sacked and was hurried just six times in 50 dropbacks.
“The O-line, they blocked their tail off for me today,” Penix said. “They gave me a lot of time in the pocket, and I was able to find those receivers.”
One of those receivers, senior Ty Fryfogle, found his way open downfield all game, with seven catches for 143 yards and one TD.
“Ty Fry, he had a great game,” Penix said. “That’s something we expect out of him. He shows us every day in practice. He works hard, and he deserves it.”
Defensively, Indiana held Michigan to just 13 yards rushing, sacked Michigan quarterback Joe Milton three times and came up with two big fourth-quarter defensive takeaways. IU’s defense forced four Michigan three-and-outs.
“It’s what I envisioned,” Allen said. “We talked about this year being a top-10 defense, not just being a top-25. I just thought this team had a chance to be special defense … it all starts up front. We knew going into this game that we have got to stop the run.”
Penix started the game 5-of-5 and went 7-of-9 on Indiana’s opening possession, connecting with sophomore receiver Miles Marshall on a 13-yard TD pass to put Indiana up 7-0. Michigan tied the score at 7 later in the first quarter on a 37-yard TD pass from Milton to Cornelius Johnson before Penix and the IU offense responded again. This time, Penix led IU on a seven-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 24-yard TD pass to Fryfogle that put the Hoosiers up 14-7.
Indiana added 10 more points in the second quarter. After a career-long 52-yard field goal by Charles Campbell put the Hoosiers up 17-7, Penix led IU on a 12-play, 96-yard touchdown drive, finding tight end Peyton Hendershot on a 1-yard TD pass with 56 seconds left to put the Hoosiers up 24-7 at halftime.
IU maintained its edge in the second half. Each time Michigan pulled closer, the Hoosiers had a response.
When Michigan cut IU’s lead to 24-14 on a 13-yard TD pass from Milton to Roman Wilson, Indiana put together a 10-play, 75-yard TD drive, capped by a 1-yard TD run by running back Stevie Scott III, putting the Hoosiers back up 31-14.
Then, Michigan cut IU’s lead to 31-21 with 13:43 remaining with Milton connecting with Ronnie Bell on a 21-yard TD pass over outstretched IU cornerback Tiawan Mullen.
Indiana’s offense then went three-and-out, creating some anxious moments on the Hoosier sidelines. But those fears were allayed when junior cornerback Jaylin Williams intercepted a Milton pass, his third interception in three games, and returned it 36 yards down to Michigan’s 29-yard line.
“We were in a zone coverage, and I saw the quarterback and when he released it, I said to myself, I could get to this,” Williams said. “I just made a play to get Mike and them back on the field because I knew they were going to do a good job scoring.”
IU cashed in on the big turnover, with Scott converting on a fourth-and-1 from the Michigan 5-yard line before plunging ahead for a 2-yard TD to put IU back up 38-21. That sent Michigan (1-2) on the way to its second straight loss.
“Coach Allen really stressed to us all week being aggressive, being physical,” Scott said. “Especially these guys because we definitely know Michigan was a good, physical team. But we just had to be a more physical team today.”
