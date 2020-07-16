NOBLESVILLE — As a kid growing up, Logan Duncomb was always one of the biggest in his age group and never shied away from contact.
Duncomb’s father, Brandon, recalled when Logan played youth soccer in second grade.
“He would kind of get the ball and just streamroll kids,” he said.
The same physicality was on display Saturday, when Duncomb, a 2021 Indiana commit playing for Indiana Elite, bullied his 6-foot-9, 235-pound frame into traffic to grab rebound after rebound.
“I like to get into people,” Duncomb said. “I kind of bring the contact to them. I think that helps, especially playing Big Ten basketball where everyone is huge. You’ve got a bunch of 6-10, 7-foot bruisers in the Big Ten, so I think being able to get into and not be scared of their size is something that will help me transition into college.”
Duncomb can play with a clear mind this summer with his commitment out of the way and is working on other ways to round out his game. On Saturday, Duncomb made jumpers from 12 to 15 feet, switched out to the perimeter to defend guards on occasion and even handled the ball up the court at times.
“That’s probably one of the biggest things I’ve been working on this summer, trying to extend my game,” Duncomb said. “Instead of just being inside the paint, being able to take the ball outside, take people off the drive, shoot a little jump shot.
“So that’s basically, especially since like COVID, and being able to work out alone, one on one with my dad (Brandon) and my trainers, I’ve been able to work on my weaknesses out on the perimeter and lateral quickness.”
Duncomb was born in New Orleans, but his family moved to Chicago when he was 2, then Cincinnati in seventh grade. He played football in middle school as a tight end and defensive lineman before dedicating himself to basketball in high school.
After attending summer camps at Cincinnati Moeller while in middle school, Duncomb opted to play basketball at the private Catholic school that has a strong reputation for athletics. The school has produced standouts in all sports, including Hall of Famers Barry Larkin and Ken Griffey Jr. in baseball and 2019 NBA Lottery pick Jaxson Hayes, a center with the New Orleans Pelicans.
“They run their program just like a college program,” Brandon Duncomb said. “Kids take a lot of responsibility. Everyone is going in the same direction. They run their practices like clockwork. They have high expectations for the kids, but the kids all love it.”
Last season, Duncomb helped lead Moeller to a 26-1 record and the regional semifinals of the Ohio state basketball tournament that was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“If it wasn’t for Moeller, I wouldn’t be the player I am today,” he said.
Duncomb also spends his fair amount of time in Moeller’s weight room. He won’t disclose how much he maxes out on the bench press but said his main goal has been developing functional strength and lower body strength by doing dead lifts and squats. Since arriving at Moeller as a freshman, Duncomb has gained close to 20 pounds of muscle.
“We have days we max out on, but that’s not really what we try to do,” Duncomb said. “We try to work on more speed and exposition, better for like jumping and agility.”
With Cincinnati being less than three hours from Bloomington, he’s taken unofficial visits to IU’s campus and Assembly Hall and developed a strong bond with the coaching staff.
“I’m comfortable with the coaches,” Duncomb said. “I like their mindset of wanting to win.”
