ANDERSON -- Anderson's boys basketball team tried to bag another highly regarded opponent Saturday night at the Tipi, perennial Class 4A power Pike.
The Indians stood toe-to-toe with the Red Devils for a half, but unfortunately for the hosts it was the first 16 minutes.
Pike's athleticism and pressure, coupled with untimely turnovers, were Anderson's undoing, as the Red Devils ran off with a 90-79 decision.
Ahmere Carson's career-high 31 points, and a season-high tying 26 by Ty Wills, were not enough for the Indians (12-3) to extend a win streak that had been seven.
Tied at 37 coming out of halftime, Anderson turned it over twice in 90 seconds, and Pike (11-3) led by four. Then the Devils ratcheted up the heat and were up 49-41 midway through the third quarter.
Pike's advantage was at least two possessions thereafter, and it put up 30 points in the final quarter to 25 for the Indians.
"We were getting too close, and we probably had to give them more space so they couldn't drive the lane, and that's something we can get better at," Anderson coach Donnie Bowling said. "We didn't play team basketball as we could have, but they're a great team."
The Devils also had a pair who virtually matched Carson and Wills. Ryan Conwell, a South Florida signee, scored 30 and was 14-for-14 at the foul line, and Devon Woods had 26.
Pike shot 68% in the second half (19-of-28) and 57% for the game (30-of-53) for coach Bill Zych, who picked up his 450th career win.
Anderson showed man-to-man and full-court looks against Pike, which the Red Devils were able to beat. But when the Indians defeated then-4A No. 7 Arsenal Tech in December, they did so mostly with a zone.
"Maybe I could have did a little bit different strategy, because (Pike) pretty much got what they wanted, and when you score 90 points, you get what you wanted," Bowling said.
Carson had 10 points in the second quarter, and his 3-pointer with under five minutes to go in the half gave the Indians their biggest lead at 31-25.
A 6-foot-2 junior, Carson finished with 11 points in the final period and got Anderson to within 84-79 with 39 seconds left. Carson was 12-of-20, as well as 5-for-7 at the line.
Wills, a 6-3 senior, had nine in the first quarter and 15 by halftime, and likewise shot 60% (9-of-15). He made seven of eight free-throw tries.
Senior Sean Paige ended with 13 points for the Indians.
Anderson went in allowing 53 points a game, and the previous high for an opponent this season was 72 in a loss to Noblesville.
"I think we got a little bit out of sorts and out of our system," Bowling said. "The main thing we want to take out of this is, when the stakes get higher next time, we want to keep our composure."
Anderson returns to the Lafayette area on Jan. 28 at McCutcheon. The Indians beat West Lafayette Harrison on the road Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.