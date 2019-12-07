ANDERSON — The Transylvania men’s and women’s basketball teams defeated Anderson University in both games of a doubleheader Saturday at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
In the first game, the Ravens faced off against the 15th-ranked women’s team in Division III basketball. Both teams got off to fast starts offensively, but a 19-0 Pioneer run in the second quarter helped give Transylvania a 69-56 win.
Sophomore forward Payton Moore led AU with 20 points and eight rebounds. Lexi Dellinger added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Hannah Hawkins scored seven and blocked two shots.
“Coach (Lindsay) Shade did a good job of motivating me at halftime, and that helped me get going,” Moore said. “Once I started scoring, my teammates did a great job of continuing to get me the ball.”
The Pioneers had four players finish in double figures in the scoring column. The Ravens did a good job of containing senior Shelby Boyle. She finished with 15 points after torching AU with 33 points in their last meeting.
“Our plan coming in was to sag off some of their younger players and focus on Boyle,” Moore said. “We did a good job limiting her looks, but we still need to work on the little things. Rebounding killed us in the first half.
“In the second half, we won the rebound battle and got it down to a 10-point game. We just need to keep working to make sure we can play aggressive for 40 minutes.”
The men’s team led Transylvania 43-34 at halftime but fell victim to the Pioneers’ efficient scoring in the second half, losing 85-80.
The Ravens were led by the sharp shooting of Lapel alumnus Austin Lyons, who scored a career-high 22 points and hit six 3-pointers. Dalton DuBois scored 20 for the second game in a row. Maurice Knight added 15, continuing his great start to the season.
“We knew this would be a big game for us, so that motivated me and the team to give it our best shot,” Lyons said. “I thought our offense was extremely good considering in past games we’ve been outrebounded on the defensive end and have committed some silly turnovers.
“The biggest thing we will be working on is closing out games. In all of our last three losses, we were ahead at half or took the lead late in the second half and just blew it. Closing games and rebounding will be something we will be working on this week.”
Transylvania’s starting lineup lit up the Ravens, especially in the second half, scoring 77 of the team’s 85 points. They were led by Gabe Schmitt with 26 and Lucas Gentry, who had 19.
Both teams fell to 2-5 following the losses. They will travel to Cincinnati this Saturday for a doubleheader against Mount St. Joseph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.