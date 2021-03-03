Transylvania topped the Anderson University men's soccer team in a 4-0 victory during Tuesday's Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup at Macholtz Stadium.
"As I am disappointed with how we finished the last 15 minutes, I feel blessed that we got to play and get back to the field after such a long layoff," Ravens coach Scott Fridley said. "I thought the boys played hard and gave what they had. A lot of respect to coach Matt Vogel and his team. They finished the match well."
The Pioneers (1-0) outshot the Ravens (0-1) by a 29-7 margin and held an 11-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Regan Frost provided a team-high three shots. Malik Gayler, Drew Vaughn and Iley McQuiddey each registered shots on goal while Stephen Fite added a shot.
"I thought it was a good start for a few of our freshmen," Fridley said. "Iley Mcquiddy, Drew Vaughn and Victor Silva each had a good debut."
Caleb Oliver saved seven of the 10 shots he faced.
The Ravens take on Hanover College (1-0) in HCAC action on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Macholtz Stadium.
"We will be OK," Fridley said. "I hope we can sort a few things out for Saturday. This is a good team, and I look forward to their next nine games. Again, we are blessed we are playing. We will continue to get better."
