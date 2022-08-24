WESTFIELD – The first word that comes to mind when Reggie Wayne thinks of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is “knucklehead.”
But the two-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist, franchise legend and first-year wide receivers coach means it in an endearing way.
Mostly.
For Wayne’s rookie season as a position coach to be a success, he’ll need the 24-year-old knucklehead from Southern California to play and behave with a maturity well beyond his years.
Fortunately, Wayne has seen that quality in Pittman in the most important way.
“I think he’s a true leader,” Wayne said. “I think he embraces that role. I think it means a lot to him. … I didn’t feel like I was a full leader in my room until probably Year 11, right? So I know what comes with it, and he’s getting it at Year 3. It can be a lot on you. It can be times when you go home and you feel like you need another set of paychecks.
“But it also shows that your teammates and everybody have faith in you to be able to take a room and go out there and lead by not only just talk but also by example.”
The leadership mantle in Indianapolis’ wide receiver room has been a torch not passed lightly over the past 25 years.
It started with Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison’s quiet intensity as the No. 1 target for a young Peyton Manning around the end of the last millennium.
Wayne first was passed the torch in 2009 after Harrison’s retirement and truly grew into the role as the top wide receiver for rookie quarterback Andrew Luck in 2012.
T.Y. Hilton was thrust into the role in 2015 following Wayne’s retirement and had to grow up fast while navigating the quarterback carousel that began with Luck’s shoulder injury that season.
Now it’s officially Pittman’s turn, and it’s a role he readily accepts.
A gregarious personality with a popular YouTube channel documenting portions of his life off the field, Pittman’s something of an old soul when he steps between the lines.
He’s an intense competitor who values every rep he takes, and he prefers his actions to speak louder than his words.
“I’m more of a lead-by-example (type) than I am go out there and start yelling at people,” Pittman said following Wednesday’s 90-minute practice at Grand Park. “I’ve always believed in building people up. You really don’t want to call somebody out in front of everybody because then that can kind of create that tense situation where it’s like, ‘OK, you’re calling me out, eff you. I don’t like you.’
“So I always come up to people privately like, ‘Hey, I think we could do this and this and get better this way.’ So that’s how I like to do it.”
That leadership by example often takes the form of Pittman’s competitive nature.
He doesn’t like to miss a snap, let alone a full practice. It was one of the things Indianapolis scouts loved about him coming out of USC ahead of the 2020 draft.
Pittman was participating in every practice they saw, and he never dropped a pass.
It’s a commitment to his craft that reminds Wayne of his own playing days.
“One thing I do like about Pitt is he kind of reminds me of when me and Marv was here,” Wayne said. “He never wants to come out, and that can be a leadership role in itself. When I first came in, I saw Marv doing it. So that’s what made me say, ‘Shoot, I ain’t coming out, either.’
“… (Pittman) works hard. He works at it. He works on his craft, and if you’re a young guy and you’re seeing that, that in itself can let everybody know, ‘This is what I need to do.’”
Of course, that style only works if Pittman can back up that work ethic with production on the field.
In his first training camp with the Colts, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan has thrown 130 completions in full 11-on-11 drills. Pittman has caught 41 of those passes.
That’s 31.5% of the team’s receptions, a rate that would rank among the NFL’s elite if it’s replicated during the regular season.
Pittman’s stated goal this season is to erase any doubt in anyone’s mind he’s a true No. 1 wide receiver. The leadership aspect is a big component in making that case.
His “go-to” status in the offense is another.
“You can be right there, and he’ll still make the catch,” five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore said of his 1-on-1 battles against Pittman throughout camp. “So he’s always open.”
Pittman’s catch radius, size (6-foot-4, 223 pounds) and athleticism make him a matchup nightmare for many defensive backs.
His no-plays-off mentality makes him even more dangerous – as a leader and as the offense’s No. 1 target.
“I’m just always trying to be my very best,” Pittman said. “That’s why I don’t miss practice. It’s because I don’t want to miss that chance to get better. Each day, you just keep stacking day in and day out, and then after so many years, you go from here and you’re way up here now.”